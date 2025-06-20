Forget Tesla's robotaxis – this new VW ID Buzz will soon be the sleekest self-driving ride on the roads

Tesla says it begins limited launch of its robotaxi service later this month

But VW’s ID Buzz AD offers a turnkey autonomous solution to fleet operators

Large scale deployment is due next year

While Tesla’s share price remains intrinsically linked to the promise of a fully self-driving future, Volkswagen has been quietly but busily working on its own autonomous driving solution.

Through its MOIA mobility company, Volkswagen has developed its first fully-autonomous production vehicle in the ID Buzz AD, which is designed to offer the complete package to those looking to launch autonomous services “quickly, safely, and at scale”, according to the marque.

It comes at a time when Tesla is poised to launch its long-awaited and long-promised Model Y robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. However, critics have been quick to point out that the ride-hailing service will consist of only 10 cars, all of which will be geo-fenced and monitored by a remote teleoperator.

A recent report by Bloomberg has caused further controversy among a number of Tesla commentators, as it claimed that Tesla is “closer to vehicle autonomy than its peers”, including Waymo.

As a reminder, Waymo is operational in four major US cities, with a fully autonomous fleet that now consists of over 1,500 vehicles.

(Image credit: Volkswagen/MOIA)

Arguments aside, it looks like both Tesla and Waymo will have some stiff competition from one of Germany’s largest automakers, as it will unleash its own fleet of stylish ID Buzz models onto the roads of Hamburg in 2026, with further European and US cities soon to follow.

The vehicle is unique in that it's part of a “fully connected 360-degree package”, according to VW CEO Oliver Blume. It features Mobileye’s self-driving system, complete with 27 sensors, including 13 cameras, nine LiDARs, and five radars.

MOIA’s turnkey solution also includes AI-driven software that can manage fleets in real time, assist passengers automatically, ensure safety, and integrate seamlessly into existing booking apps.

Better still, the entire package meets key regulatory requirements for SAE Level 4 automated vehicles and MOIA also offers solutions for training and deployment of live operators, enabling remote control over large-scale fleets.

Essentially, if you wanted to roll out an autonomous fleet of robot taxis in your local vicinity tomorrow, Volkswagen’s mobility-as-a-service company could provide all the tools you need – and that's exciting news for punters looking for a driverless ride, too.

Analysis: The robotaxis are taking over

(Image credit: Tesla)

There may still be some question marks over Elon Musk’s claims that his entire Tesla fleet could one day operate as an autonomous ride-hailing service, but there is no getting away from the fact that the technology is moving on at a pace.

Waymo is still clearly leading the pack, with popular services in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Austin already running. The company is also poised to take delivery of Hyundai’s first mass-produced autonomous Ioniq 5 model, which will speed up deployment further.

In the UK, Uber recently announced that it will bring forward trials of its own self-driving fleet in London next year and Nissan is also ploughing ahead with its driverless services that it says could connect remote rural communities with larger towns.

I have personally experienced Nissan’s most recent autonomous innovations and was blown away by the speed and confidence in which it tackled some very challenging, broken British roads.

Despite all of the bluster, Tesla’s robotaxi technology still feels some way off, with the roll-out slated for later this month already looking like it will be delayed while Texas lawmakers pass some new legislation.

What’s more, the “fleet” of 10 cars feels very much like the company is still in its very early testing phase, where key rivals already have more technologically-accomplished solutions ready to roll.