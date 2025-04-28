Mercedes' new steer-by-wire tech is the next big EV trend – and I'll begrudgingly accept that it's the future

Mercedes-Benz says it will be launching by-wire steering in 2026

Its all-electric EQS saloon will be the first production model with the tech

The tech requires some driver adaptation and initially isn't easy to gel with

The thought of removing the mechanical connection between the steering and the front wheels of your car is enough to have anyone with a semblance of engineering knowledge recoil in a cloud of skepticism.

After all, leaving the very important matter of changing lanes and navigating fast country lanes to a computer could be fraught with all manner of technical issues. So much so, Infiniti added a back-up mechanical steering column to its steer-by-wire Q50 model when it launched back in 2014. You know, just in case.

But times are changing and a growing number of manufacturers now see the technology as vital to the development of tomorrow’s vehicles – particularly those that have already shunned many mechanical parts for battery packs and electric motors.

Mercedes-Benz is arguably one of the most high-profile manufacturers to advocate the use of by-wire steering, stating recently that its updated all-electric EQS saloon will be the first production model to sport the tech next year.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Faster input response time, reduced physical effort from the driver and an almost complete removal of nasty vibrations from rough surfaces are just a few reasons why the German marque says it is turning to computers for steering duties.

On top of this, it says the new yoke controller design frees up knee room and makes it much easier to clamber in and out of the car. Oh, and Mercedes also feels that the steering wheel will become less important as its cars continue on the path forwards greater levels of automation.

Tesla famously added a Steering Yoke to its Model 3 and others in select regions, but those vehicles didn’t feature the steer-by-wire system that was later introduced to Cybertruck.

Some Model S, X and 3 owners hit back and said Yoke steering made it difficult to rotate the wheel enough in tricky parking maneuvers, while the Yoke-mounted turn signal buttons could become fiddly to operate when traversing a roundabout, for example.

(Image credit: Lexus)

After testing it myself in a US-spec Model 3, I wasn't convinced. It was impossible to move hand position, making it uncomfortable to use over longer drives, and it tied me up in knots trying to reverse park it into a bay.

However, steer-by-wire effectively negates the need to rotate the wheel more than a few degrees to achieve full lock. The system is able to recognize low speed parking situations and will automatically speed up steering response, as it does in the hulking Cybertruck.

The updated Lexus RZ will be one of the first global cars to receive a steer-by-wire system that also comes with a yoke instead of a traditional round wheel.

The Japanese company says it is configured with a ‘lock-to-lock’ rotation of around 200-degrees, meaning far less wheel-twirling when turning around.

Reinventing the wheel

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz believes its steer-by-wire technology, no matter ow divisive it might be, will have a huge impact on driver comfort.

“In combination with future conditionally and highly automated driving systems, the driver could have a new, even more relaxed position in the long term,” the company said upon revealing its latest technology.

What’s more, it allows unobstructed views of the marque’s impressive Superscreen infotainment array that it recently announced on the upcoming CLA. Mercedes even goes far to mention that the yoke could double up as a gaming peripheral when the owner is parked or charging.

Despite the clear benefits, by-wire steering will require some adaptation from the driver – it's not an easy thing to gel with right away.

But with Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla all now offering the technology, it is highly likely that a greater number of future models will start toying with it – particularly those that are continuing to push the autonomous driving agenda.