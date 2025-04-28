The 5 most exciting new EVs from the Shanghai Auto Show 2025 that could launch globally

Nissan, Lexus and Audi reveal bespoke models for the Chinese market

But BYD, Zeekr and Omoda unveiled EVs destined for a global audience

Nissan’s Frontier Pro could signal a new pick-up for the US and beyond

Rewind the clock a few years and both the Beijing and Shanghai motor shows were almost a novelty to Western automotive journalists.

They provided a peek behind the curtain, an insight into what was going on with China’s auto industry. They also often provided a few laughs at the sheer number of copycat Land Rovers, Minis and Fiat 500s that once adorned the halls.

But the 'legacy' automotive industry isn’t laughing any more, because China is the new EV powerhouse, battling some of the biggest names in the business for sales and forcing most manufacturers to rethink they way they operate.

Although this year’s Shanghai Auto Show was relatively quiet, it still provided the stage for a number of reveals and world exclusives.

Here are some of the most important global models from this year’s show…

1. MG Cyber X

(Image credit: SAIC Design)

Arguably one of the most exciting reveals at this year’s show came from MG, which swiftly dropped the silk sheet on the second of its fashion-forward Cyber concepts.

The first – the two seat all-electric Cyberster – has already proven that the brand can do much more than simply offer cheaper electric alternatives and its most recent concept takes its bold design language in a new direction.

It’s around the size of a Land Rover Defender, while the boxy shape and smoked black paint job give it an aggressive presence. Just above the mammoth front light bar sit a pair of pop-up headlights that throw it back to the 1980s and add an element of fun to proceedings.

This is just a concept for now, but MG’s design boss, Jozef Kaban, told Autocar that it wouldn’t take much to bring this into production.

Judging by the speed that the Chinese automotive industry moves, it likely won’t be long before we see an MG X on roads.

2. Nissan Frontier Pro PHEV

(Image credit: Nissan)

Despite their inherent practicality, the humble pick-up has taken a battering in many markets, thanks to a clamping down on emissions and tweaking of tax rules (in Europe particularly) that make them expensive to own and run.

Nissan ditched its pick-up offering when it stopped selling the Navara in the UK and beyond, but the latest Frontier Pro PHEV could be here to change all that. It features a 33kWh battery pack and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine in order to keep a cap on emissions.

According to the company, the Frontier Pro PHEV can manage an impressive 83 miles on electricity alone, with a total range that is in excess of 660 miles. All of this with solid pulling power and a 3,500kg carrying capacity.

It is destined for Chinese and North American markets first, but this could easily signal the return of a new global pick-up for Nissan.

3. Mercedes-Benz Vision V

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The Chinese market adores an MPV or mini-van, particularly those that are decked out with luxurious interiors that facilitate the busy lifestyles (and the social lives) of the well-heeled.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its fantastically opulent Vision V concept, which comes complete a retractable 65-inch cinema screen, 42 internal speakers and a staggering seven projectors for an IMAX experience on wheels – even the windows become additional screens for gaming and more if required.

Designed to showcase a new Van Electric Architecture, the vision V is a look at what we can expect from an all-new and all-electric V-Class of executive vans.

4. Mazda EZ-60

(Image credit: Mazda)

Given it's regarded as a bastion of innovative engineering solutions (the Wankel engine, anyone?), Mazda has been relatively slow to the EV revolution and in some markets, such as the UK, it doesn’t yet offer a pure electric vehicle at all.

The EZ-60 could be about to change all that, as the electric SUV is designed and proportioned to compete in the the busy mid-sized crossover segment, among one of the most popular in the world.

Mazda says a pure battery electric version will offer a competitive – if not ground-breaking – 370 miles on a single charge, with a plug-in hybrid variant touted to be able to travel more than 620 miles.

5. Lexus ES 350e and 300h

(Image credit: Lexus)

Lexus is another coveted Japanese brand that it is taking the plunge with pure electric vehicles, as the upcoming ES sedan will be the first of its kind to be offered in both hybrid and battery electric variants – badged 300h and 350e respectively.

Inside, Lexus showcased its all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen display and Arene software that the company hopes will bring its vehicles more in line with the technologically advanced offerings hailing from China.

With a proposed all-electric range of 425 miles, the strikingly handsome Lexus ES will do battle with models from Huawei, Zeekr and more in China, but the Japanese marque has said this will be a global vehicle. So watch out, BMW.