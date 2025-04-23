MG and Zeekr show us the future of electric SUVs – and it includes the return of pop-up headlights

Zeekr and MG showcased new models at the Shanghai Motor Show

The MG Cyber X brings back pop-up headlights

Zeekr’s 9X is gunning for Bentley and Rolls-Royce with opulent styling

Both MG and Zeekr have joined a plethora of Chinese brands in showcasing exciting new models at this year’s Shanghai Motor Show.

Sitting at the more affordable end of the spectrum, MG unveiled the second in its fashion-forward ‘Cyber’ themed series, which includes the ground-breaking two seater Cyberster sports car.

While much of the current global MG range is stylish but a little restrained, the Cyber X is a full-on design showcase, boasting boxy proportions, a high-riding road presence and cool pop-up headlights that retract when the ignition is turned off.

Sporting a stealthy smoked black paint job, it is the work of ex-VW and Bugatti Veyron designer Jozef Kaban, who joined MG early last year to bring some design spice to the brand.

Speaking to Autocar, he said that the point of the Cyber X was to show how diverse the company is.

(Image credit: Zeekr)

Just around the corner from MG’s stand, Zeekr showcased its first every hybrid model in the gargantuan 9X – a car that the company hopes can legitimately take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga in the ultra-luxury SUV space.

But unlike the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which costs well in excess of $400,000 (or £300,000 / AU$625,000) the 9X is slated to start at around $70,000 (about £53,000 / AU$110,000) and offer plenty in terms of intentions plushness and technology.

There’s a 43-inch cinema screen in the rear, allowing passengers to recline in plush surroundings, while Zeekr says it will be the first model to sport its G-Pilot autonomous driving technology.

According to the marque, its extensive camera, sensor and Lidar suite is good for true Level 3 autonomy – allowing drivers to take hands off the wheel and eyes off the road where legal to do so.

China refines its luxury tastes

(Image credit: SAIC Design)

Recent reports have suggested that the demand for premium Western brands is cooling in China, as the domestic market looks more towards its own start-ups for the latest and most innovative electric vehicle technology.

Sales of Porsche and Ferrari vehicles have dipped in recent years, while even the luxury watch, wines and spirits markets have seen an overall decrease in sales numbers, according to Finews.

This could be down to several factors, but Jing Daily, which covers China’s luxury market, claims that there has been a general societal shift away from showy signs of wealth, while younger buyers expect a much higher level of digital engagement in their products.

It is the reason that Audi has launched its own China-only brand in the confusingly-badged AUDI and Mercedes-Benz is showcasing its futuristic Vision V MPV concept at the Shanghai Motor show this year – not only is China producing some of the most advanced EVs on the planet, it is also exclusively receiving some of the newest and most innovative models from western brands.

But both Zeekr and MG sell far beyond their domestic markets, with the pair rapidly finding an audience in Europe and beyond. While it is unlikely the rest of the world will get to see the mammoth 9X on the roads any time soon, the MG Cyber X is highly likely to spawn a global production variant.

The Cyberster did a great job of establishing the brand as something more than just a budget offering, but the Cyber X could well be a volume seller that proves MG can also do desirable design.