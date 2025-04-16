Zeekr's new 007 GT looks like the ultimate family EV – with 10-minute charging and over 500 miles of range

Zeekr 007 GT will join 007 sedan in rapidly expanding line-up

Sporty variant offers bags of space and plenty of pace

Company says it will offer the car in further markets in the future

Fresh from the launch of its 7X SUV model outside of China, Zeekr has announced that it will make a sleek, grand touring shooting brake version of its 007 sedan available in China.

Slated to start at just RMB 202,900 (or around $27,615 / £21,000/ AU$43,300), the 007GT measures almost 5 meters (16ft 4in) in length, enabling the trunk to swallow 645 liters of kit with the rear seats up and a massive 1,737 liters with the rear seats folded flat.

It rides on the same platform as the recent 7X, as well as numerous other Geely Group products, with an 800V electrical architecture that allows for 10% to 80% battery charging in just 10.5-minutes from a suitable DC ultra-fast charger.

According to CNEV Post, the 007 GT will offer two battery sizes, with a cheaper 75kWh LFP battery from CATL providing just over 400 miles of range on China’s CLTC testing cycle.

Similar to the 7X, Zeekr will also offer its larger 100kWh ‘Golden Battery’ that sees the range jump to an impressive 512 miles.

Performance is also impressive, with even the lower-powered single motor models able to accelerate from 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds, while the AWD dual motor variant can cover the same spring in just 3.8 seconds.

Nvidia Orin-X system-on-a-chip and Lidar technology provides the basis for advanced automated driving functionality, with advanced automatic parking and even automated robotic charging offered in the Chinese domestic market.

Analysis: Teasing Tesla with a more enticing range

Having ridden in the back of a Zeekr 007, I can vouch for the comfort and levels of luxury the brand has managed to achieve. It’s a striking car from the outside, but also a very pleasant way to travel from the passenger seats.

The 007 GT bolsters Zeekr’s line-up in so much that it is aimed at families and couples, with the accompanying press imagery showing the car being used for camping getaways and various outdoor active lifestyle pursuits.

Although not 100% confirmed, Zeekr has said that it hopes to bring the 007 GT to global markets (thankfully dropping the 007 and opting for 7GT instead), where it will likely be priced to take on Kia’s EV6, the VW ID 7 Tourer and even Tesla’s Model Y.

Zeekr already has eight models available in China, covering sedans, shooting brakes, MPVs and a variety of SUVs. It is this kind of choice that Tesla is so desperately lacking right now and is a weak spot that rivals, like Zeekr, are looking to exploit.