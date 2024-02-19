Volkswagen reveals ID.7 Tourer, adding one of the first estate cars into the EV mix

Despite the SUV signalling the end of an era for many now defunct body styles (MPVs and little sporty roadsters, we miss you), it appears that the estate car - or station wagon - could be having a comeback. Well, VW thinks so anyway.

The German marque has just lifted the lid on its latest ID.7 Tourer - a long-bodied station wagon that builds on its existing fastback saloon platform and bears all of the hallmarks of a classic estate with a twist of svelte shooting brake… albeit with electric underpinnings, rather than a dirty diesel or petrol engine lurking under the bonnet (or hood, y’all).

Despite Volvo (arguably the final word in estate cars) stating that it would no longer produce them, Volkswagen feels the ID.7 tourer neatly expands its electric portfolio, offering "generous space and long ranges". We heartily agree.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Although the ID.7 Tourer has been teased before, we now know that there’s up to 605 litres of storage space with the rear seats intact and up to 1,714 litres when the rear seats are folded flat. VW is also keen to point out that in this haulage mode, the load area is almost two metres long.

VW will also sell you a bunch of accessories to make organisation of that load area easier, from modular luggage compartments to a stowable bicycle carrier, which easily fits on to a swivelling towing bracket, itself capable of carrying up 75kg in chunky ebike goodness.

With the initial launch starting in Europe, the ID.7 Tourer will first be offered in Pro and Pro S specs later on, both able to develop 210kW (286hp) from a motor that drives the rear wheels. The Pro model receives a 77kWh battery pack, while the forthcoming Pro S gets a much larger 86kWh pack that permits charging up to 200kW from the appropriate outlet.

VW predicts that the larger 86kWh battery found in the Pro S model is capable of achieving up to 685km - or around 425 miles - on a single charge, while charging even the larger units from 10 to 80% is expected to take less than 30 minutes from rapid and ultra-rapid stations.

Tune in and cop out

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

The ID.7 Tourer will also be among the first VWs to benefit from ChatGPT inside the vehicle, something the brand revealed at this year’s CES, while its own IDA voice assistant has been greatly improved to be able to cope more easily with natural speech inputs.

In fact, the entire MIB4 infotainment system has undergone a refresh, making it easier to navigate and infinitely more customisable to allow owners to set the screen up to their liking. We tried it in the standard ID.7 and found it a doddle to use - no more hunting for core functionality hidden deep within sub menus, simply pin it to numerous spots on the home screen.

Finally, VW is premiering the Wellness In-Car App for its ID.7 range, which offers a suite of preset functions to relax or recharge the driver during a long trip or charging break.

For example, ‘Fresh Up’ activates a “stimulating sound, refreshing air conditioning (by means of the automatic air conditioner and seat ventilation), an invigorating back massage and blue and turquoise zones of the background lighting,” according to VW.

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

There are also Calm Down and Power Break modes, with the infotainment system displaying a handful of chilled-out animations if the vehicle is stationary.

Currently, there's no official word on price, but expect it to cost more than the circa £56,000 (around $50,000/AUS$95,000) commanded by the ID.7 fastback saloon, which is already on sale.