New Nvidia and AMD GPUs bring next-gen oomph to Asus' CES 2025 gaming laptop line-up

Asus announces Nvdia RTX 5000-series powered laptops

A new Asus gaming tablet is on the way

We're getting a new Asus desktop too

CES 2025 isa big one for computing tech, with next-gen chips from major brands such as Nvidia and AMD ushering in next-gen performance – and one of the many brands taking advantage of those upgrades is Asus with its suite of new gaming machines.

Though to get things out of the way now, no new Asus gaming handheld has been announced with new and improved specs, and for all the devices below we're still waiting for precise prices and release dates across all regions.

Starting with the ROG Zephyrus G16, this sleek gaming laptop boasts up to 32GB of RAM, a 2.5K OLED ROG nebula display (with a max refresh rate of 250Hz and up to 500 nits brightness), and up to an Nvidia RTX 5090 GPU in a package that’s just 1.49cm thin and weighs 1.85kg – ideal for a gaming laptop you want to take on the go.

Next up are the Strix G16 and G18 laptops which come with an Intel CPU, and either 16-inch or 18-inch displays. It will pack up to an RTX 5080 (a slightly less powerful Nvidia GPU compared to the Zephyrus), but still boast up to 32GB of DDR5 5,600MHz RAM, 2TB Gen 4.0 SSD, and a 240Hz 2.5K display.

If you care about style and substance then you might appreciate the Strix Scar 16 and 18 – again, separated by their display size. The pair boast next-gen Intel and Nvidia parts (up to a Ultra 9 processor 275HX, and RTX 5090), with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage alongside a 2.5K mini-LED screen – with 3ms delay, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1,200 nits peak brightness. On the lid you’ll see AniMe vision decoration – previously called AniMe Matrix sync – which features an array of customizable LEDs so you can create custom images and animations as you play.

Not just laptops

(Image credit: Future)

As we enter the back half of Asus's announcements things start to get a little different.

The 2025 ROG Flow Z13 is a gaming tablet hybrid that’s super light and thin – 12mm thick, and 1.2kg in weight – yet it features a Strix Halo AMD processor, an RGB keyboard cover, and a 180Hz touchscreen display. It won’t boast anything like the same performance as the bulkier PCs in Asus’ lineup, but if portability is your priority, it’s one to keep your eye on especially considering previous ROG Flow Z13 tablets scored fairly well in reviews – we gave the 2022 model four stars in our review calling it “one of the best choices for a portable gaming laptop.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to give your Asus gaming tablet a performance boost, the new ROG XG Mobile could lend a hand. This puck boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, in-built lighting, and vapor chamber cooling, and can be used to boost the performance of your other device. Previous models received mixed reviews, but as with all of the devices we’ll have to test Asus’ new gaming tech for ourselves to get a grasp of their performance capabilities.

Bringing up the rear is the only non-portable in Asus’ CES 2025 lineup: the ROG G700. This classic desktop tower features a quad-fan system, up to the latest Intel Ultra 9 processor, and the latest Nvidia GPUs, with a clear case that allows for tool-less access with standard size components so you can more easily swap in new parts when it eventually starts to show its age.

You might also like

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.