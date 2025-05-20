Chuwi GameBook promises elite performance at a price lower than premium gaming laptops

Ryzen 9 9955HX with 32 threads powers this gaming and creator machine

RTX 5070 Ti with 12GB GDDR7 makes this a serious contender for 4K gaming

Chuwi, a company better known for budget devices than flagship powerhouses, has unveiled its latest effort to break into the high-performance segment: the GameBook 9955HX.

Promoted as a laptop for coders, gamers, and professional creators, this new model is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, a Zen 5-based chip featuring 16 cores and 32 threads, with a boost frequency of up to 5.4GHz. It also includes a large 64MB L3 cache and a configurable TDP that can peak around 55W.

As of the time of writing, the device's price remains undisclosed - however, given Chuwi’s history of undercutting bigger brands, it’s reasonable to expect this model to be priced lower than similar offerings from MSI or Asus.

Chuwi GameBook 9955HX

For graphics, the GameBook 9955HX integrates the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, based on the latest Blackwell RTX architecture, making it well-suited for video editing and graphics-intensive tasks.

The GPU offers 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 140W TGP, and supports features such as full ray tracing, DLSS 4, and Multi Frame Generation.

Chuwi says this setup can deliver up to 191 FPS in 1440p gaming with ray tracing enabled, and 149 FPS at 4K, placing it firmly in the performance laptop category.

For creators working with AI-accelerated tools, advanced 3D rendering, or video post-production, this could prove to be a top contender, provided its cooling system and thermal management are up to the task.

The display is a 16-inch 2.5K IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Peak brightness reaches 500 nits, though claims regarding color accuracy have yet to be verified through independent calibration tests.

Internally, the GameBook comes equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600MHz, upgradeable to 64GB, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Storage expansion is supported via two M.2 slots, one of which supports PCIe 5.0, offering a level of future-proofing not typically seen in Chuwi’s lineup.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a 2.5Gb Ethernet port, two USB-C ports (supporting 100W and 140W power delivery), three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.1, and Mini DisplayPort 2.1a. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack, DC-in, and a Kensington lock slot.

Other features include a full-sized RGB-backlit keyboard, a 2MP IR webcam with a privacy shutter, a 77.77Wh battery, and stereo speakers. The laptop measures just over 21mm thick and weighs 2.3kg.