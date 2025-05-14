Folds up small, opens wide, Uperfect's Omega series is screen real estate on the go

3K OLED with 100% DCI-P3 makes this portable monitor a visual powerhouse

Uperfect’s hinge tech handles 30,000 folds with no creases, no shadows, just clean visuals

Uperfect recently announced its new Omega Series, a line of portable displays that includes the 22-inch Omega and the 17.3-inch Omega Mini.

These devices feature a foldable and flexible design, allowing them to compress into a compact 16-inch and 12.5-inch form factor, respectively, for easier storage.

The OLED panel can fold flat or bend at any angle up to 180°, thanks to a hinge system and flexible substrate capable of withstanding 30,000 folding cycles without developing creases or shadows, common issues in other foldable displays.

A good companion for mobile business

When unfolded, the device measures just 7mm thick and 14mm when folded, yet still delivers ample screen real estate with a 3K resolution.

The display supports a wide color gamut with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness of 500 cd/m².

It also features touchscreen functionality, supporting tap, swipe, and zoom inputs, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Despite its slim profile, Uperfect has integrated built-in speakers, contributing to a clean, cable-free design. A magnetic stand is included, allowing users to adjust both viewing angles and height.

Targeted at business professionals, the monitor includes low blue light technology and offers a 178-degree viewing angle to reduce eye strain during extended use.

For connectivity, it includes both USB Type-C and Mini HDMI ports, enabling compatibility with a wide range of devices including laptops, game consoles, smartphones, and cameras. It is also fully compatible with macOS, making it a potential companion for Mac mini users.

This device could be ideal for mobile users looking to set up a large display on the go. However, with a price tag of $2,499.99, it’s hard to justify the cost, especially when even the most premium portable monitors are priced at less than half that amount.

Via Uperfect