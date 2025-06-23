Asus pairs AMD's Ryzen AI CPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 in an OLED-toting laptop - and I can't believe how affordable it is
ProArt P16 mixes AI tricks, OLED visuals, and RTX power
- Asus ProArt P16 beats most laptops in its price and size class
- You get RTX 5070 graphics and OLED visuals in a surprisingly slim 4-pound frame
- Bundled AI apps like StoryCube and MuseTree boost productivity for visual creators and editors
Asus has introduced the ProArt P16 (H7606), a laptop which pairs AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, targeting content creators and professional users.
The new addition joins the wave of Copilot+ PCs built to support advanced local AI tasks and aims to rival some of the most premium creative laptops on the market.
At $2,499.99, the ProArt P16 also undercuts competitors like the Razer Blade 16, which retails for $2,799.99 but offers a similar target user experience.
Asus ProArt P16 bundles AI tools and software for creatives
The ProArt P16 features a 16-inch OLED display, a premium visual specification often reserved for machines priced higher.
It also supports up to 64GB of RAM, which is nearly unheard of in this segment, and up to 2TB of internal storage.
These specifications position it as a contender for the best laptop for graphic design, especially those working with high-resolution files and complex color spaces.
At just 0.59 inches thick and weighing 4.08 pounds, the Nano Black chassis keeps things portable despite the raw horsepower inside.
Asus bundles in additional creative features through its exclusive apps: StoryCube and MuseTree. The former is pitched as a digital asset management tool that utilizes AI to automatically categorize and generate clips from user content, while the latter turns graphical prompts into images while intelligently organizing creative inspiration.
This pairing of hardware and software seems designed to capture those looking for the best laptop for video editing without committing to a desktop setup.
Asus has also partnered with CapCut, giving new users an exclusive six-month membership that includes access to premium features and AI-driven editing tools.
In addition, the laptop comes with a three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription, further appealing to professionals working across photography, video, and design workflows.
These bundled tools offer value for those searching for the best laptop for photo editing, as they come integrated into the buying experience.
That said, Asus will release a more powerful model featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 in late 2025, which will likely push the price higher. This model will be available for purchase at the ASUS official store after launch.
