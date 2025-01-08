Honda's new Series 0 prototypes suggest it's back on exciting and pioneering EV form

Honda reconfirms its commitment to line-up of bold new EVs

The Honda 0 SUV will launch in North America in early 2026

Asimo operating system will bring advanced levels of automated driving

Fear not faithful reader, you are not suffering from chronic CES déjà vu. Because, yes, Honda has already revealed its plans for the upcoming 0 Series electric vehicle range, showcasing what it called the Saloon and the Space-Hub at last year’s show... complete with eerily similar concept cars.

But the Japanese marque says that things are moving on at pace and it has reaffirmed its commitment to the futuristic and gloriously wedge-like shapes with the unveiling of its 0 SUV and 0 Saloon prototype models at this years Las Vegas-based tech-fest.

While the Saloon looks a lot like last year’s concept, albeit with a flashy new paint job and tweaked headlight design, the 0 SUV arguably gives us our best look at what this upcoming line of forward-thinking EVs will look like.

Gone is the boxy, almost MPV body shape of last year’s concept, as we are introduced to a more traditional-looking SUV front end, complete with a sweeping, almost estate or shooting brake-esque rear.

The Japanese marque claims the 0 SUV will arrive in North American markets in early 2026, with the low and long Saloon model following shortly after. Global markets, including Japan and Europe, are also touted to receive both vehicles.

(Image credit: Honda)

Honda previously hinted at its “Thin, Light and Wise” philosophy, which it hopes will reduce the size and weight of battery packs to ensure a line-up of lighter, more elegant and more efficient electric vehicles.

Although it didn't go so far as to reveal battery specs, Honda instead honed in on the ‘Wise’ element of the aforementioned mantra at this year’s show, revealing that it has developed an in-house operating system (Asimo OS) that it says will allow for Level 3 ‘eyes-off’ automated driving.

Those with long enough memories will recall Asimo, the cute little robot that was often found kicking a ball or falling down stairs. Well, Honda says it has borrowed bits of Asimo’s brain in order to develop the latest OS.

The company claims that advances in its robotics technology, including developments in systems that recognize external environments and human behavior, will equip its future vehicles with genuinely useful AI technology that can predict what a driver wants and create more reliable driver assistance systems.

Analysis: Honda goes back to being bold

(Image credit: Honda)

Although Honda has yet to confirm any technical detail of its upcoming 0 Series, which will encompass seven individual models by 2030, its commitment to the latest tech and bold styling is proof that the marque is serious about EVs this time.

Its Honda e was arguably ahead of its time, but the brand has stagnated in recent years, churning out reliable but relatively vanilla SUVs and small city cars with combustion engines or basic hybrid systems.

Only the Civic Type-R has remained as a shining example of what the renowned engineering firm is capable of when it comes to pure driving thrills, but even that faces an uncertain future.

It feels like the time is right for Honda to return to offering reliable but exciting vehicles that stand out from the crowd. We can't be the only ones thinking that an all-electric Series 0 Saloon Type-R would be a serious statement of intent from the brand.

