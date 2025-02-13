Apple event rumors – here’s when we could see the iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4 and more

Apple often releases a slate of new products in the Spring each year (usually April or May), and the latest rumors suggest 2025 will be no exception.

But with the iPhone SE 4 and M4 MacBook Air seemingly on the horizon, will there be a big Apple event soon or will we see its new products announced separately? We've rounded up the latest rumors here to let you know when to expect Apple's next big launches.

While a repeat of Apple's previous Spring events (like 'Spring Loaded' from 2021) is possible, a more divided flurry of announcements is currently looking more likely according to the latest speculation. Read on to find out the latest on the iPhone SE 4 and more...

When could the Apple event happen?

Rumors have been swirling for months that Apple has new products on the way early in 2025, including an iPhone SE, M4 MacBook Air, new iPad Air and 10.9-inch iPad. Sources like Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman have claimed that they’re all either imminent or will be released in the coming weeks.

Apple has frequently held shows in March over the past few years – for example, in 2022 its 'Peek Performance' event saw the arrival of a new iPhone SE and iPad Air. But there's no guarantee that an event like that will happen this year and the odds are increasingly on there being separate announcements.

Apple also often releases new devices using press releases, and it might decide to do the same in 2025 for the likes of the iPhone SE 4. As the time ticks down towards March, we can expect more rumors to emerge as to whether an actual event is in the cards. For now, here's the latest on all of its apparently imminent launches...

iPhone SE 4

Apple has been heavily rumored to be planning a new iPhone SE, and according to many sources its release date is imminent.

The latest rumors (below) suggest the iPhone SE 4 could land in the week beginning February 17. And this could be the most significant update to the iPhone SE in years – potentially in its entire history.

New iPhone SE is still imminent and should be announced by next week, when the company is holding product briefings. Tomorrow there’s a smaller announcement. For Friday, Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to press about an announcement to come. M4 MacBook Air within weeks. https://t.co/UabWO0shjYFebruary 12, 2025

It’s expected to lose the chunky bezels and Home button featuring Touch ID, replacing them with an all-screen look and Face ID for a more modern appearance.

Apparently, we could get a 6.1-inch OLED display, a single 48MP rear camera, Apple’s latest A18 chip and 8GB of memory (which in turn will enable Apple Intelligence), and a USB-C port. It is also said to debut Apple’s in-house 5G modem chip.

Rumored launch: during the week beginning February 17

M4 MacBook Air

After Apple brought the M4 chip to the MacBook Pro late last year. The MacBook Air is next in line, and it’s widely touted to be launching this spring. The M4 chip could only bring modest performance improvements, though, according to rumors.

Don’t expect much else, either: no chassis redesign, no new display, no improved speakers. This will probably be a simple chip upgrade – nothing to sniff at given Apple silicon’s impressive power, but don’t hold your breath for a wide-ranging overhaul.

Rumored launch: sometime between March and April

iPad Air and 11th-generation iPad

A recent rumor claimed that new versions of the iPad Air and the 10.9-inch iPad are on the way, meaning they could well be included as part of a spring event hosted by Apple – or simply announced in a more low-key fashion.

Like the iPhone SE 4, the iPad 11 has also been claimed to be getting Apple’s own 5G modem. And with Apple pushing to bring Apple Intelligence to as many of its products as possible, that also feels like a likely inclusion. It would require a new chip, with the A17 Pro being put forward as a possibility to match the one found in the iPad mini.

The iPad Air, meanwhile, will feature “internal improvements,” Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claims. It could also get a new Magic Keyboard for both the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

Rumored launch: sometime in March or April

Apple HomePod with screen

Apple last updated the HomePod in 2023, but a third-generation model could be coming as soon as this spring – although the latest rumors have thrown that into doubt.

Apparently, the new HomePod may feature Siri voice control and Apple Intelligence, although other sources have called that into question. It might also have an OLED display measuring six or seven inches across, which would give it a new degree of functionality not seen in previous models.

There seems to be a lot of crossover with reports that Apple is working on a home hub device that combines a speaker with a display. Apple is also said to be working on a speaker with a screen that is attached to a robotic arm.

Whether these will be branded as HomePod devices isn’t clear, but they’re still at least several months away from being announced, Mark Gurman believes. So don't expect HomePod news until well after the rumored iPhone SE 4, M3 MacBook Air, new iPad Air and iPad 11.

Rumored launch: sometime in 2025, but still apparently "months away from shipping"