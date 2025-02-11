Fresh M4 MacBook Air rumors point to an imminent launch, but it could be a modest update
Prepare for landing
- A source has apparently revealed the next MacBook Air’s chip identifier
- This identifier corresponds to Apple’s M4 chip
- The M4 MacBook Air is expected to launch within weeks
All the signs are pointing towards the imminent launch of a new MacBook Air M4 with Apple’s latest M4 chip, and a new clue has just emerged that further cements that idea.
According to MacRumors, a mysterious private account on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared model identifiers for the upcoming MacBook Air. These are the codes that Apple uses to classify its devices and components. In this instance, the source claimed that upcoming models of both the 13-inch MacBook Air and its 15-inch sibling would be equipped with the T8132 chip, which MacRumors believes corresponds to the M4.
MacRumors didn’t share the source, so we’re not able to independently verify what they’ve said. However, there’s been a steady stream of MacBook Air leaks over the past few weeks, with many sources claiming that the laptop will launch soon.
Apple often releases new products in March or April, which could be when we’ll see the M4 MacBook Air.
A modest update?
Before you get too excited, this MacBook Air refresh is not expected to be particularly groundbreaking. It’ll get the M4 chip for sure, but there’s precious little else expected. Based on what we’ve seen in the MacBook Pro, the M4 chip will likely bring modest performance improvements rather than anything truly eye-opening.
Apple will almost certainly stick with the same design as the M3 MacBook Air, with its flat edges and slimline chassis. We wouldn’t expect many features from the MacBook Pro to make it across to the MacBook Air either, ruling out new features like the ProMotion dynamic refresh rate and the nano-texture glass option that cuts down on glare and reflections.
However, there could be increased memory bandwidth, which might allow you to connect two external displays without needing to close the laptop’s lid. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see a more efficient Neural Engine to improve artificial intelligence workloads.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If you’ve been considering buying a new MacBook Air, it would be worth holding off just a little longer until the M4 model sees the light of day. Based on the latest news, it looks like that could potentially happen within the next few weeks.
You might also like
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
ChatGPT and Google Gemini are terrible at summarizing news, according to a new study
Why wait for the RTX 5070 when you can get $500 off an RTX 4070 gaming laptop