Fresh M4 MacBook Air rumors point to an imminent launch, but it could be a modest update

A source has apparently revealed the next MacBook Air’s chip identifier

This identifier corresponds to Apple’s M4 chip

The M4 MacBook Air is expected to launch within weeks

All the signs are pointing towards the imminent launch of a new MacBook Air M4 with Apple’s latest M4 chip, and a new clue has just emerged that further cements that idea.

According to MacRumors, a mysterious private account on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared model identifiers for the upcoming MacBook Air. These are the codes that Apple uses to classify its devices and components. In this instance, the source claimed that upcoming models of both the 13-inch MacBook Air and its 15-inch sibling would be equipped with the T8132 chip, which MacRumors believes corresponds to the M4.

MacRumors didn’t share the source, so we’re not able to independently verify what they’ve said. However, there’s been a steady stream of MacBook Air leaks over the past few weeks, with many sources claiming that the laptop will launch soon.

Apple often releases new products in March or April, which could be when we’ll see the M4 MacBook Air.

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Before you get too excited, this MacBook Air refresh is not expected to be particularly groundbreaking. It’ll get the M4 chip for sure, but there’s precious little else expected. Based on what we’ve seen in the MacBook Pro, the M4 chip will likely bring modest performance improvements rather than anything truly eye-opening.

Apple will almost certainly stick with the same design as the M3 MacBook Air, with its flat edges and slimline chassis. We wouldn’t expect many features from the MacBook Pro to make it across to the MacBook Air either, ruling out new features like the ProMotion dynamic refresh rate and the nano-texture glass option that cuts down on glare and reflections.

However, there could be increased memory bandwidth, which might allow you to connect two external displays without needing to close the laptop’s lid. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see a more efficient Neural Engine to improve artificial intelligence workloads.

If you’ve been considering buying a new MacBook Air, it would be worth holding off just a little longer until the M4 model sees the light of day. Based on the latest news, it looks like that could potentially happen within the next few weeks.