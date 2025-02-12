New iPad Air and iPad 11 edge closer to launch – here’s when to expect them

Apple could be about to launch a new iPad Air and 11th-generation iPad

The company’s suppliers have apparently sent units to Apple

A spring launch (sometime between March and April) now looks likely

Apple’s iPads are some of the best tablets money can buy, with the company’s iPad Air and 10.9-inch iPad offering good mid-range and entry-level options, respectively. If you’re in the market for one of these tablets, now could be the time to hang on just a little longer, as it looks like they’re both on the verge of being refreshed.

That idea comes from a paywalled article published by Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes (via MacRumors), which says that Apple’s suppliers began shipments of a new iPad Air and an 11th-generation iPad in December. That suggests that Apple is almost ready to start selling the devices to customers.

That’s backed up by a recent report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who claimed that the new iPads are “coming soon.” Gurman has a very strong track record for Apple leaks, so his words lend this idea weight.

The main question is when exactly we can expect the new tablets to arrive, as neither DigiTimes nor Gurman has given much more than a vague indication. However, if Apple’s supply chain is gearing up now, that suggests a spring launch rather than something later in the year. In Apple terms, that usually means the products will be revealed in either March or April, potentially putting them just a few weeks away.

What to expect

(Image credit: Future)

What can we expect from the new iPad Air and 11th-generation iPad? According to DigiTimes, these devices will be “transitioning to Apple’s own chips.”

That’s a somewhat confusing claim, as both tablets have used Apple silicon chips since they first debuted. There’s a chance DigiTimes could be referring to Apple’s combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, although Gurman doesn’t believe that will arrive until 2026.

Interestingly, DigiTimes also mentioned the MacBook Air, including it in the list of devices that were apparently on the way. This will come with an Apple M4 chip, resulting in increased performance, but not much else is expected in the way of changes.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we don’t know for sure when any of these products will drop, it’s worth keeping an eye on things to see if Apple makes any sudden changes to a smattering of its best devices. There’s probably not long to wait now.