If you want to know how to watch Apple's March event, taglined "Peek Performance", then look no further, TechRadar has you covered.

We're expecting a lot out of the Apple March 8 event, and we could see everything from a new iPhone and iPad to a new MacBook Air and a new 27-inch iMac. We're also expecting to see the debut of the next generation of Apple silicon, the Apple M2, at this event as well.

Our own Lance Ulanoff even suspects that the teaser video tweeted out by Apple exec Greg Joswiak might be a demonstration of Apple's new Apple Glasses AR headset that we've been anticipating. If so, that would obviously be a pretty huge deal.

Peek performance. March 8th. See you there. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cEKMq7BuBhMarch 2, 2022 See more

We're going to be covering the lead up to the event with our Apple March event liveblog all week with analysis, expectations, and rumors, so definitely keep an eye on that over the next couple of days.

Given all the possible products we might see at the March 8 event, this is definitely going to be one you'll want to watch, so here's how to watch Apple's March event as it happens.

How to watch Apple's March 8 event

If you want to know how to watch Apple's March 8 event, you're in luck: we've gone and embedded the event's livestream below, so once the event is live you can follow along with us as we live blog the various reveals.

You can also head over to YouTube and watch it there as well.

We expect that there will be more places hosting the livestream posted ahead of the event like Twitter and Facebook, so we'll post links to those streams as well once they go live.

You can also go to the events page on Apple's site for more details and places to watch the stream.