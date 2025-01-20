The iPad Air may soon get high-end Magic Keyboard goodness borrowed from the iPad Pro

A new report claims the iPad Air will soon get a new Magic Keyboard

This will include some features from the high-end iPad Pro version

The entry-level iPad might also get a new Magic Keyboard

In a way, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad is the epitome of the company’s products: on the pricey side, but undeniably high-quality. If you’ve been tempted to buy one, it might be a good idea to hold off, as Apple is apparently on the verge of releasing new models.

The news comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who is well-known for his accurate leaks and predictions regarding Apple tech. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman explains that the new version of the Magic Keyboard is coming “in the not-too-distant future”.

It follows a report from Gurman in October 2024, which stated that Apple was planning to update the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air (in both 11-inch and 13-inch versions). Gurman wrote that these new versions would “bring some of the features of the iPad Pro keyboard down-market.”

The iPad Pro version of the Magic Keyboard was updated in May 2024 to come with a thinner and lighter design, a row of function and media keys, a larger glass trackpad with haptic feedback, and an aluminum palm rest.

These features are currently absent from the iPad Air version of the Magic Keyboard, and while not all of them might make it into the upcoming low-end version, at least some (including the function row) are expected to make the transition.

The Magic Keyboard is not the only product that Gurman believes Apple will update in the near future – alongside the accessory, we could see new versions of the iPad Air and the entry-level iPad.

The iPad Air “will focus on internal improvements,” Gurman has previously said. That means we’re likely to see a new M4 chip to ensure the tablet works with Apple Intelligence. The 10.9-inch iPad, meanwhile, is expected to get an A17 Pro chip – again, to guarantee compatibility with Apple Intelligence – as well as a memory increase to 8GB. Both models may gain Apple’s upcoming in-house 5G modem.

While the latest Power On newsletter simply says that the iPad Air will get the new Magic Keyboard, Gurman reported in September 2024 that the entry-level iPad would also get this peripheral. It’s unclear whether anything has changed regarding this, nor is it obvious why Gurman didn’t mention the entry-level tablet getting the Magic Keyboard upgrade in his most recent newsletter. It’s possible that the accessory is now only coming to the iPad Air.

Whatever the case, we should find out more when Apple releases the new products in the next few months. If you’re in the market for any of the products mentioned, it could be worth waiting a little longer if you can.