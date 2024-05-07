The new Magic Keyboard for the freshly debuted iPad Pro will power up your iPad experience with style and function

Apple just held its May 7 “Let Loose” event, where it premiered a number of new iPads, a shiny new Apple M4 chip, and some sleek, upgraded accessories to match the caliber of these new innovations - including a redesigned thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard, possibly a perfect companion for the new iPad Pro.

The Magic Keyboard uses the floating design that many iPad fans have grown to love, and it comes with several significant design upgrades. It’ll be available in two finishes, Silver and Space Black, to match the available colors of the new iPad Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

The biggest design change is that the new Magic Keyboard will include a row of function keys along the top, similar to most full-size keyboards, to make it easier to control settings on your iPad Pro, including screen brightness and volume.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Magic Keyboard is $299 (approximately £238 and AU$452) for the 11-inch version and $349 (approximately £278 and AU$528)f or the 13-inch version, and you can order it now along with the new iPad Pro. The first models are expected to be delivered May 15, 2024.

If you’re interested in our live coverage of the Apple event , you can check it out with this link!

