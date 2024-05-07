New iPad preorders - where to buy Apple's 2024 Pro and Air tablets

Apple has announced a new iPad Pro and iPad Air at its latest big reveal event – and both devices are available to preorder now. I've gathered together where you can buy these new tablets right here, including all of the top preorder deals for the brand-new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Let's start with the iPad Pro (2024). This model is available in either 11 inches or 13 inches with up to 2TB of storage and prices start at $999 / £999. That's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Air 6 also has 11-inch and 13-inch models with storage starting at 128GB. Prices start at $599 / £599 for the 11-inch version and $799 / £799 for the 13-inch – that's the same as the last generation model. In terms of new features, the latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1.

Both devices are available to order right now and will ship from May 15. Currently, I'm only seeing them direct from Apple, but you can check in regularly for all the latest retailer availability below. I'll be here to share any of the best preorder deals we see – if any – over the coming days.

iPad Pro and iPad Air preorders in the US

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to $580 with trade-in

Naturally, the official Apple Store is one of the first places to open up preorders for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Both devices are in stock now from $599 for the Air and $999 for the Pro. Shipping is expected to start next week in time for delivery on May 15. While there are no deals available, you can trade in your existing device to get a healthy discount of up to $580 on either of the new tablets. A good trade-in rebate that's tough to beat for those looking to upgrade.

iPad Pro and iPad Air preorders in the UK

Apple Store: preorders live – save up to £615 with trade-in

Over in the UK, you can currently preorder the new iPad Pro and iPad Air at the official Apple Store. Orders for both devices are being taken now with a starting price of £599 for the Air and £999 for the Pro. Delivery is expected on May 15. Unfortunately, there are no big preorder deals here, but if you have an existing device you want to trade in then you can save up to £615 off either of the new tablets. That's likely one of the highest trade-in discounts we'll see.

Currys: preorders coming soon

It's not possible to buy the new iPad Pro or iPad Air at Currys just yet, but the retailer does have a placeholder page live. You can enter you details to be told when the new devices are on sale

With the new iPad Pro and iPad Air on the way, we could be about to see some big discounts on the previous models for those after a bargain. We're always on the lookout for the best iPad deals here at TechRadar so will share any we spot.

And considering Apple also confirmed that the iPad 10.9 is now going to start at the much cheaper price of $349, that could be a bargain pickup when it goes on sale. It's one we'll keep an eye on in this month's Memorial Day sales.