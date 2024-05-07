Apple event live blog: Get ready for new iPads and more

Today's Apple event is expected to play host to the reveal of the much-rumored iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro 2024 range, in which we're poised to see a new 12.9-inch version of the former and OLED models of the latter. And of course these tablets will get a specs boost, with even an Apple M4 chip tipped to make an appearance.

Dubbed "Let Loose", Apple's launch event is also expected to bring in new iPad accessories, likely a fresh Apple Pencil and redesigned Magic Keyboard. But Apple has also been hyping up the event, so we're cautiously ready for a surprise or two; what that could be is anyone's guess.

If you want to watch the live stream check out our guide on how to watch Apple's May 2024 iPad launch event. But keep reading this live blog as we'll bring you all the last-minute news and leaks, as well as some analysis ahead of the event, in addition to a beat-by-beat account of the iPad launch.