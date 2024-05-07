Apple event live blog: Get ready for new iPads and more
Today's Apple event is expected to reveal new iPads and accessories
Today's Apple event is expected to play host to the reveal of the much-rumored iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro 2024 range, in which we're poised to see a new 12.9-inch version of the former and OLED models of the latter. And of course these tablets will get a specs boost, with even an Apple M4 chip tipped to make an appearance.
Dubbed "Let Loose", Apple's launch event is also expected to bring in new iPad accessories, likely a fresh Apple Pencil and redesigned Magic Keyboard. But Apple has also been hyping up the event, so we're cautiously ready for a surprise or two; what that could be is anyone's guess.
If you want to watch the live stream check out our guide on how to watch Apple's May 2024 iPad launch event. But keep reading this live blog as we'll bring you all the last-minute news and leaks, as well as some analysis ahead of the event, in addition to a beat-by-beat account of the iPad launch.
Roland has covered Apple's iPads and other devices for years, live blogging launch events and serving up opinions on everything from OLED screens to titanium frames. He's also a big fan of the iPad mini but expects the Let Loose event to disappoint on a next-gen mini Apple tablet.
I'm going to place a bet that the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models will get an Apple M3 chip. Despite hints of a M4 chip, I feel it's a tad premature for Apple to have a brand-new slice of silicon to debut when we've only just had an M3 MacBook Air 13-inch.
As for the new iPad Pro, OLED displays have been hotly tipped.
While the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a rather good mini-LED display, OLED still rules the roost when it comes to color saturation and contrast. So for professional users, it would make sense for the iPad Pro, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, to get OLED displays.
The partial answer to the below question is a bigger model for the iPad AIr, which is tipped to get a 12.9-inch display to offer Apple tablet fans a bigger screen without needing to pay iPad Pro money.
I'm all for a larger iPad Air, as I think the combination of a bigger screen and more powerful chip would give it a more credible chance at being a pseudo laptop replacement, without neutering its tablet charms.
If you go and take a gender at our best tablets list, you'll see it's flush with iPads. Hardly, surprising, as Apple still offers pretty much the best tablet experience around, blending powerful software with slick hardware.
So you and I would be forgiven for asking where the iPad Air and iPad Pro could go next...
Right, let's get into it shall we...
As mentioned, this Apple event is almost certainly going to be all about iPads. Specifically the iPad Air and iPad Pro models, both of which haven't received an update since 2022.
That's hardly a long time in the world of tablets, but Apple's in-house M-series chips are now on their third generation, meaning there's scope to pop such slices of silicon into tablets that still have M2 and M2 chips.
Good morning. Roland Moore-Clyer here, Managing Editor of Mobile Computing at TechRadar, to take you through some last-minute leaks, rumors and news ahead of the Let Loose event, and serve up some opinion and analysis on what to expect and what not to expect from today's Apple showcase.