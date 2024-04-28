How to watch Apple's May 2024 iPad launch event

The next Apple event is taking place on May 7, where we're expecting to see a new suite of iPads get revealed, with pre-orders sure to follow.

Titled 'Let Loose', Apple will be livestreaming the launch, which suggests it'll be a significant one, with the Cupertino crew having plenty to show off; we're not expecting much beyond new tablets, so be ready for new software demonstrations, though surprises definitely aren't out of the question.

The main image for the event features a hand twirling an Apple Pencil amid a colorful Apple logo, so we expect there to be a focus on using iPads for creativity, likely with a new and enhanced Pencil. And rumors suggest that the Apple Vision Pro will get Pencil support; if so, expect Apple to tout the creation of digital art with in a virtual and mixed reality environment.

So read on for details on how to watch May's Apple event, along with a quick overview on what to expect.

How to watch the Apple Let Loose livestream

Apple's May event will take place in the form of a livestream. It kicks off on May 7 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, and on May 8 at 12am AEST.

The easiest way to watch the livestream will be on YouTube, where Apple currently has a holding page (see below) where you can set a reminder to get notified of when the steam starts. But you can also watch the May Apple event on the company's website and on the Apple TV app.

We'll be reporting on all the action so do keep an eye on TechRadar if you can't' follow the livestream. And we're sure to have some interesting videos and insights over on the TechRadar TikTok.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to expect at the Apple May event

In short: iPads. Going by the rumors so far, we expect Apple to launch an iPad Air 6, which is tipped to potentially come with an OLED display, a new M-series chip – probably the M2 chip but with scope for the M3 chip at a push – and come in a new 12.9-inch option for people who want a bigger tablet without needing to splash the cash on a high-end iPad Pro.

Speaking of which, we're expecting to see new iPad Pro models. The iPad Pro 2024 modes are tipped to carry on with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, but are likely to drop the LCD and mini-LED displays of their respective predecessors for OLED panels; these would likely promise better colors and contrast, a boon for digital artists and content creators. As 'pro' tablets we can expect the new iPad Pros to make use of the M3 chip, with the larger model potentially getting a more powerful M3 Pro slice of silicon.

There have been murmurs of a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The former could have a more laptop-like design, potentially being made out of aluminum and featuring a larger trackpad. The new Pencil could have various sensitivity improvements, more gesture options, and better compatibility with third-party apps; moreover it could also work with the Vision Pro.

We also wouldn't be surprised if Apple touted more Vision Pro features and interconnectivity with the new iPads. And there's scope for the likes of a new iPad AIr getting a gaming focus given how the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip can run console-quality games and Apple Arcade keeps building out its library.

All in all, the May Apple event could be an interesting one. It's not likely to shake things up like an iPhone launch; we'll need to wait until September and the likely launch of the iPhone 16 range go that. But May 7 could still host a livestream that Apple fans won't want to miss.