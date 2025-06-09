15 things we learned at the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote

Apple's WWDC keynote is over for another year, but it left us with plenty to pick over.

Such as? Well, the headline reveal was a new Liquid Glass-inspired design theme that represents the biggest visual change Apple's made to its software for a decade.

That was far from the only announcement from Apple Park, though. From iOS to visionOS to watchOS to tvOS, all of Apple's various platforms received upgrades and new features. Some were big, some were small, but if you use an Apple device they'll all be worth knowing about.

You can check out our full WWDC 2025 live blog for all of the news, but for a quick rundown of the highlights, read on.

1. Liquid Glass is the biggest Apple design revamp in years

By far the biggest reveal at WWDC 2025 was the debut of Apple's new software design, based around a new digital material called 'Liquid Glass'.

The untitled design centers on translucency and fluidity and brings with it more rounded elements, new app styles and a new clear theme. What's more, the visual style will be unified across all of Apple's software platforms, with everything from iOS, iPadOS and watchOS to macOS and tvOS getting the refresh.

It's a much-needed update to Apple's design language and inarguably the biggest the company has made to its software platforms since iOS 7 arrived in 2013. We can't wait to get it installed.

2. Apple's software platforms finally have consistent names

You can file this one under 'changes that don't really matter but that we love anyway': Apple has finally done away with the naming anarchy that reigned across its software platforms, renaming them all in a consistent manner.

So, bid farewell to iOS 19, iPadOS 19, tvOS 19, watchOS 12 and macOS 16 – because none of them will ever exist. Instead, meet iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26 and macOS 26 Tahoe.

See, Apple – that wasn't so hard, was it?

While the arrival of the Liquid Glass design language and the new name may be the headline changes coming to iOS 26, the next version of Apple's mobile OS will also bring with it a host of other small tweaks.

These range from Live Translation in the Phone and Messages apps to functionality upgrades in the Camera and Wallet apps. There’s a new dedicated Gaming app, too, which unites third-party games with those of Apple Arcade and brings features that let you compete with friends.

Apple Intelligence has also been better baked into iOS, with iOS 26’s Maps app smartly remembering the routes users usually take and serving up delay information where helpful.

Visual Intelligence has also broken out of the Camera Control toggle and can now be used, in a similar fashion to Google Lens, to scan screenshots and extract information from them.

In short, iOS 26 looks slicker and behaves smarter, and it will likely launch in all its glory on the iPhone 17. But if you’re brave and want to try a beta version of the software right now, check out our guide on how to download the iOS 26 developer beta.

4. But it's game over for some older iPhones

With iOS 26 comes a whole new design and a suite of features, but it also means consigning older iPhones to the smartphone bone orchard. That’s because iOS 26 will only be available on iPhone 11 models or newer.

Older iPhones will instead be limited to iOS 18, which isn’t exactly terrible; it’s a very capable version of Apple’s mobile operating system. However, it does mean the likes of the iPhone X have entered their end-of-life phase.

So, if you own an older iPhone and were considering getting a replacement battery for it, do make sure you can run iOS 26 or you could be prolonging the life of a device that won’t be supported by Apple for much longer.

5. iPadOS finally got some real love

After years of waiting, we finally have an iPadOS update that feels not only worthwhile but monumental.

iPadOS 26 is, as Craig Federighi said, the "biggest iPadOS release ever". With true windowed multitasking, a better Files app, and Preview coming to all current iPad models, plus improved Apple Intelligence for compatible iPads, Apple's tablet platform is once again a force to be reckoned with in terms of hardware and software.

6. macOS 26 is… Tahoe

As expected, we also got a glimpse of the upcoming version of macOS, the operating system for Macs and MacBooks.

Now renamed to macOS 26 Tahoe, its most exciting addition is arguably the expansion of Apple’s excellent Continuity feature, which allows you to seamlessly control your iPhone through your Mac.

With macOS 26 Tahoe, you’ll be able to use the Phone app on your Mac to make and receive calls, as well as access previous numbers, favorite contacts and much more.

It’ll mean you don’t have to pull your iPhone out of your pocket while working on your Mac, and it brings Apple’s vision of a unified ecosystem of products ever closer.

With big changes also coming to the Spotlight tool, Live Translation abilities and better Mac gaming abilities, Tahoe looks like an update worth waiting for.

7. Apple Intelligence got some useful upgrades

Apple Intelligence might not have grabbed all the headlines at WWDC 2025, but Apple still announced some useful AI upgrades coming to iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

For instance, Live Translation hopes to remove language barriers for good, allowing you to easily communicate via FaceTime, phone calls, and messages in different languages.

Apple also announced screen-sharing functionality for Visual Intelligence, so you can ask questions related to content on your screen, similar to Google Lens. It’s a nice improvement to one of the best Apple Intelligence features currently available.

For the first time ever, the world's most popular smartwatch just got AI functionality in the form of Workout Buddy, which will bring AI-powered motivation to your exercise by analyzing your workout data.

Shortcuts is also getting Apple Intelligence capabilities, which should completely transform the experience of one of Apple’s most beloved apps.

Finally, there are plenty of other small updates across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, including generative AI backgrounds in messages, integration with reminders, and allowing third-party developers to access Apple Intelligence models.

All in all, WWDC might not go down as the event where we finally see Apple’s AI dream realized, but the company has done a decent job at improving and adding to the first wave of Apple Intelligence that launched last year.

8. But Siri was nowhere to be seen

Poor old Siri. Apple's smart(ish) assistant was barely mentioned at WWDC, beyond an acknowledgement that its AI upgrade isn't here and that "we look forward to sharing more about it in the coming year".

In the coming year?! Seriously?! How long can it take to bring one bit of software up to speed with the rest of Apple's AI developments? Longer than Apple initially thought, clearly.

Still, if we're disappointed by that (non) development, then presumably Apple is even more upset, given the speed with which the competition at Google, OpenAI, Samsung and Microsoft is moving.

9. watchOS 26 does get an AI upgrade, though

Finally, Apple Intelligence arrives on your wrist, in ways both small and big.

Workout Buddy is the big new flashy AI feature, but it's Hints, which uses context info to recommend actions depending on your location & activities, which is the real clever feature.

Live translation for messages, a new Wrist Flick gesture, smarter Smart Stack and the watchOS Notes app round out the major changes for the newly named watchOS 26.

10. Apple CarPlay got some welcome polish

Apple CarPlay Ultra may still only be for Aston Martin owners, but good old standard CarPlay just got some welcome upgrades thanks to iOS 26.

Naturally, there’s the new ‘Liquid Glass’ design language that’ll spruce up the old 2D icons, plus a handy navigation bar to the left or right of the screen for quickly jumping into your favorite apps.

Perhaps the most useful upgrade is a new, small pop-up overlay for phone calls that’ll get out of the way of your navigation. There’s also widgets (also seen on CarPlay Ultra) that’ll let you juggle info from multiple apps, while Call Screening will help you decide whether or not to take a call.

All in all, the refreshed CarPlay should make it much easier to keep your eyes on the road, which is always a win in our book.

11. tvOS' Liquid Glass refresh is for more than style alone

Apple’s tvOS 26 updates for its Apple TV boxes are, unsurprisingly, led by the addition of a Liquid Glass design that mirrors the transparent visual enhancements coming to its other devices.

In this case, however, that’s sort of a big deal – because transparent on-screen controls mean you can continue watching a show with the image remaining unobstructed.

Other updates are more minor, with the iPhone now able to serve as microphone for the Apple Music Sing Karaoke feature on Apple TV, an ability to switch between custom display profiles upon wake, and a more personalized FaceTime experience.

Read more: The 5 new Apple TV 4K features coming in tvOS 26 you need to know about

Apple hasn’t forgotten about its mixed reality headset just yet, with this new suite of software updates for its visionOS platform.

For starters, Apple Vision Pro users can look forward to spatial updates galore with visionOS 26: apps, webpages and content are all set to become more immersive thanks to improved 3D objects and 3D image support.

Personas will also get a visual overhaul, with better-defined features and a generally less ghostly aura, plus gamers will soon be able to use their PSVR 2 controllers with Apple’s headset. Oh, and you’ll soon be able to decorate your home with virtual widgets.

It might take more than that to persuade people to splash the cash on a Vision Pro, but for existing owners these upgrades will be welcome.

13. Apple Music got some neat new features

Apple Music got a surprisingly large number of updates at WWDC 2025, with Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, AutoMix (for creating beat-perfect playlists and sets) all arriving, plus Music Pins to put your most-loved artists and albums right to the top of your Music home screen.

But possibly the most important update is that Apple's Liquid Glass design language – which will appear on Apple Music as with all of the rest of Apple's software – will level up what you see on your device while a song is playing.

That's because it'll provide more glass-like depth – and elements within a track's artwork will move with a more three-dimensional quality, in and out of focus, as it were.

Plus, with tvOS 26, karaoke sessions can reach new levels of fun via Apple Music’s free perk, Apple Music Sing. How? Users will be able to transform their iPhone into a handheld mic for Apple TV and have their voice amplified as they belt out their very best go at TayTay's Eyes Open.

Combined with Lyrics Translation (for perfect lyrics even if you’re not fluent in a song’s language), it sounds like music to our ears…

Read more: Apple Music got 3 huge new upgrades at WWDC 2025

14. AirPods weren't quite forgotten

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 models are getting two key upgrades when iOS 26 comes: studio-quality mic recordings, and camera control.

Small they may be, but both seem useful.The upgraded voice recording quality promises “Voice Isolation” to better pick your voice out from your surroundings, using advanced audio processing, and promises to work in calls, video and recordings.

Camera control, meanwhile, means you can press and hold your AirPods’ stem to take a photo or start a recording, doing the same again to stop it.

These aren’t the addition of hi-res audio or other things we hoped for from AirPods, and they’re only coming to AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods 4 (not AirPods Max or any older AirPods), but they’re nice to have.

Read more: AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 will get two useful free upgrades in iOS 26

15. Craig Federighi is not afraid to send himself up

(Image credit: Apple)

WWDC usually starts with a mini-movie that's best described as 'vaguely comedic', but this year's was arguably one of the least cringeworthy.

The film featured Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP Software Engineering, tearing around a race track as a promo for the Brad Pitt-starring F1: The Movie, which will hit theaters later this month.

F1 looks pretty exciting in its own right, but the real star in the WWDC promo was Federighi – or rather his hair.

Yes, the man who styles himself as Hair Force One ensured his carefully coiffured locks got prime billing here, removing his helmet to reveal, well, a scene that I can't imagine Steve Jobs ever having approved.

But honestly, it was pretty good fun, and a nice reminder that Apple always benefits from taking itself a little less seriously.