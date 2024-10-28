TechRadar Choice Awards 2024 winners: we crown the best tech of the last year

We're proud to present the winners of the TechRadar Choice Awards 2024, honoring the top tech released over the last 12 months, chosen in part by TechRadar's readers. The vast majority of our awards are voted on by the public, to make sure that the people who use and love technology get a say in what should take home the trophies.

We start with our Readers' Choice Award, which is the award chosen 100% by reader votes, then we'll have our Editors' Choice Awards, which are selected just by our expert judges. All the other winners were picked by combining the votes of our readers with the scores from our judges.

These are our biggest TechRadar Choice Awards ever, expanding into hot new categories such as AI-focused computing – and we have more budget-conscious awards than before, to make sure we're representing the reality of gadget purchasing for more people. So here are our winners – over 100 of them!

Readers' Choice Award

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra This award is chosen 100% by our readers, and Samsung's biggest and best S24 took home the prize. We called it "a phone that transcends the smartphone category" in our review, because it offers simply so much – this is the do-anything device we've always wanted smartphones to be, and adds Samsung's AI tools to make it even easier to do all those things. It's a beautiful beast of a phone, and a deserving winner. Read our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review

Editors' Choice awards

Phone of the Year

Google Pixel 9 Pro 2024 has been another good year for smartphones, with Samsung and Apple continuing to power up their flagship phones – and yet it's the Google Pixel 9 Pro that came out on top. Not only has Google made a more refined Pixel Pro phone than ever before – with a smaller, more easily handled and comfortable design – but it also comes with a whole suite of artificial intelligence features that anyone can make good use of, from reworking old photos to having Google Gemini baked in, so you can pretty much have a conversation with the Pixel 9 Pro. For a phone that has a slick design, great cameras, clean unfussy software, and is truly smart, the Pixel 9 Pro is hard to beat. Read our full Google Pixel 9 Pro review

Laptop of the Year

Microsoft Surface Laptop With the 2024 model of the Surface Laptop, Microsoft has achieved what it has been attempting for years – to create a laptop that beats arch-rival Apple's MacBooks. We're as surprised as you, but thanks to a gorgeous design and excellent battery life, along with strong performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that powers it, the Surface Laptop (2024) is the best laptop we've tested all year, beating strong competition in the form of the MacBook Air (M3), and Dell's XPS 13. This could be an exciting new era for Windows laptops. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop review

TV of the Year

Samsung S95D In a year packed with excellent TVs, the Samsung S95D stands above them all as the ultimate combination of innovation and sheer performance. A new anti-reflection matte screen and AI innovations to its picture mean it changed OLED in a big way, with a detail-rich and glare-free picture we’ve not seen on this kind of set before – not to mention its stacked gaming features and smooth performance, immersive built-in sound and stunning design just to round things out. In 2024, the Samsung S95D is the standard bearer for elite TV tech. Read our Samsung S95D review

Streaming Service of the Year

Apple TV Plus High-quality original TV and movies in an ad-free streaming experience, along with consistently affordable pricing, makes Apple's streaming service a standout. It may have one of the smallest catalogs compared to rivals, but it's growing and expanding in variety, and had a great run of prestige dramas being released in 2024, including Masters of the Air, Presumed Innocent and more Slow Horses. Its lack of price rises, ads and account restrictions make it incredible value in today's streaming work. A seamless app experience with quality features that let you stream in 4K with Spatial Audio and its commitment to quality over quantity has given Apple TV Plus a distinct edge. Read more about Apple TV Plus

Headphones of the Year

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Bowers & Wilkins has been threatening to make the best earbuds in the world for a few years now, but while it had been able to deliver on unbelievable sound, there was always some element lacking. Not any more – these are comfortable, have great noise cancellation, strong battery life, a good range of features… and unbelievable sound. They set a new standard in earbuds for music lovers who want all mod-cons too. Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

Game of the Year

Balatro It's fair to say that Balatro has taken the indie scene by storm, and was probably solely responsible for the sale of thousands of Steam Decks. A deck-builder that mixes the rules of poker with roguelite elements including run-defining Joker cards, a shop, and even boss encounters, Balatro is the very definition of 'pick-up-and-play'. It's a fiendishly moreish game, with a borderline hypnotic aesthetic. No two runs are the same in Balatro, and its quick nature makes it endlessly fun to experiment with different deck types and Joker builds. Read our Balatro review

Health and Fitness Product of the Year

Samsung Galaxy Ring It couldn't really be anything else. The big winner this year in fitness tech, the Galaxy Ring was a splashy launch heralding a new kind of wearable. While early adopters, tech fans and health nerds knew about smart rings, with Oura being the clear leading brand, Samsung made sure that even your elderly grandparents watching the news went "Really? Smart rings? What a time to be alive". Read our Samsung Galaxy Ring review

Camera of the Year

Canon EOS R5 Mark II Put simply, the EOS R5 Mark II is Canon’s most versatile camera ever and the most exciting launch of 2024. In fact, it probably tips the Nikon Z8 as the best professional camera for most people, thanks to its 45MP stills, 8K video, stacked sensor, speedier performance, smart autofocus features, plus a few AI tricks thrown in for good measure. If you don't nail the shot with the EOS R5 Mark II, you should probably consider another career. Read our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review

Home Device of the Year

Dyson Supersonic Nural We've picked the Nural as our Home Device of the Year because it's one of the most inventive new products we've seen, making use of Dyson's considerable engineering skill to introduce clever features that even the veteran brands in the haircare market hadn't thought of. Furthermore – and this isn't always a given – those high-tech features are genuinely useful, each removing a styling pain-point or helping contribute to better hair health. Dyson continues to lead the way when it comes to innovation in the haircare market, and the Nural is a particularly strong addition to its styling product line. Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review

Brand of the Year

Samsung Samsung's hit-rate this year has been just stunning – you need only look at the rest of this article, where Samsung has picked up over 10% of the total awards, which is far higher than any other brand. From excellent phones, to innovative laptops, to best-in-class home theater, to a new class of health device – Samsung is one of the few companies that does a vast range of things, but does them all at an elite level. That shone through in the last 12 months, earning this award.

Sustainability Award

Acer Aspire Vero 16 Acer's laptop is described as "carbon neutral", and is made from 60% recycled material, and includes a trackpad constructed from ocean-bound plastic. But this award isn't just about what went into this laptop, but the business behind it – our audit of Acer's overall business practices showed it to be among the most sustainable manufacturers out there today, and this model is the most direct expression of that, making it a worthy award winners, and a great choice for those looking for a more eco-friendly tool. Read our Acer Aspire Vero 16 hands-on

One to Watch

Meta Orion This is our one award that goes to something not released – to a product or innovation that sets a clear standard for the future. And it had to go to Meta Orion, because it made our editors the most excited out of any tech showcase this year, bringing the promise of augmented reality that you'll actually use day-to-day a big step closer. It offers such a useful and convincing AR world overlaid on this one, in a format that's tantalizingly close to being in just a regular pair of glasses, rather than the hefty headset of the Apple Vision Pro or Meta's own VR headsets. The Orion isn't going to go on sale any time soon, but it's such a clear leap forward in practicality that it's going to light a fire under everyone else work on this tech, and that's why it's our winner.

Phones category winners

Phone Brand of the Year

Samsung Samsung hasn’t done anything particularly surprising this year, but it has made a whole suite of good phones that are more competitive than ever. The design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, takes a do-everything phone and tweaks it to near-perfection, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 keeps feeling like one of the most complete foldable phones around. And beyond the premium phones, there’s a solid selection of other phones and Android tablets that have a wide appeal; want a good mid-range phone? Then you have the Galaxy A35. Fancy a capable Android tablet? Meet the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Samsung’s consistency in producing excellent hardware with capable software, and, increasingly, new AI features, means it’s our Phone Brand of the Year.

Best Value Phone

Google Pixel 8a It’s become almost inevitable that a Google Pixel A-series phone will be a shoo-in for the winner of our best value phone of the year category. This year, it’s the Google Pixel 8a. And for good reason: Google has taken a whole lot of what made the Pixel 8 great and pumped it into the Pixel 8a. For $499 / £499 / AU$849, you’ll get a distinctive design, a pair of great cameras, a 120Hz display, fetching color choices, AI-powered features, solid performance, and seven years of software support. That’s a lot of phone for the money, and you get Google's refined take on Android too, making the Pixel 8a a true winner. Read our full Google Pixel 8a review

Best mid-range phone

iPhone 16 As smartphones have risen in price, the mid-range category has crept closer to the flagship one. But Apple hasn’t pushed its latest-generation ‘standard’ iPhone past the $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 mark, making the iPhone 16 surprisingly a mid-range phone. Yet Cupertino’s latest 6.1-inch phone elevates the simple iPhone recipe to a new height. There’s the new Camera Control button that we suspect other phone makers will adopt, a powerful chip capable of running Apple Intelligence, the Action button, and improved cameras, all supported by the ever-slick iOS. While the lack of a high-refresh-rate display stings a little, the iPhone 16 is basically the best phone for most people. Read our full iPhone 16 review

Best Folding Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 So, we’ve been talking about refinement a lot already, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 arguably epitomizes that ethos. The display crease is less visible than ever and yet it's tougher than before, there’s more power, a larger cover display, and improved software to get better results out of the cameras. This is all good stuff, but then Samsung added in Galaxy AI features, such as Generative Edit to allow a photo to be completely reworked, that work so well on a folding phone’s ability to double up as a compact tablet. In short, all this makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 a worth folding winner. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

Best Flip Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Samsung wins again. Not only is this Samsung’s best flip-style folding phone so far, it arguably sets the benchmark for others to follow. It’s stronger, more refined, more powerful, comes in attractive shades, and has a suite of Galaxy AI tools that are getting increasingly useful with each update. Even if it didn’t have the refinements, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is basically the smartest flip phone you can get right now. Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review

Best Camera Phone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra You don't have to include more cameras than your rivals to win this awards, but it helps. Continuing with its Ultra format, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra’s quartet of rear cameras means it has the most flexible phone photography system available. But by dropping the 10x optical zoom camera for a 5x telephoto snapper, and mixing in Galaxy AI smarts, Samsung has turned what could have been a downgrade on paper into an upgrade in real-world use. For anyone who wants a camera phone that’ll let you snap shots others may struggle with, and a suite of smart software to refine those photos, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the one for you. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review

Best Gaming Phone

iPhone 16 Pro Max It's been long established that iPhones provide one of the largest gaming platforms in the world thanks to the App Store’s vast range of games, and Apple Arcade brings in exclusive games as well, further bolstering the appeal of iPhone gaming. But where the iPhone 16 Pro Max gets the win is in its combination of a large display and powerful A18 Pro chip. Not only does this slice of silicon offer hardware-accelerated ray tracing, but it can run true console-quality games like Death Stranding; try doing that on even the best Android gaming phone. Add in compatibility with the likes of the PS5 DualSense controller, and you’ve got a genuinely impressive mobile gaming device wrapped up in slick industrial design. Read our full iPhone 16 Pro Max review

Best AI Phone

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google’s Pixel 9 Pro wins a second TechRadar award, this time thanks to being the best example of an AI phone. While other smartphones promise AI capabilities yet struggle to make them intuitive or were slow to roll out a full suite of features, Google launched the Pixel 9 Pro with a whole host of AI smart out of the box. Plus, these have been neatly integrated into one of the cleanest takes on Android around. All this means that the Pixel 9 Pro – and indeed other Pixel 9 phones – are a great way to get a taste of the rise of AI in a properly useful way, and without feeling like you’re having features foisted upon your mobile experience. Read our full Google Pixel 9 Pro review

Best Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 2024 You can't really think about tablets without your mind’s eye picturing an iPad. And the iPad Pro 2024 is simply the best Apple tablet you can buy. It’s not cheap, but it’s basically tech slate perfection. The OLED display pops, the M4 chipset gives the slim tablet MacBook-like power, there’s a bounty of onboard storage should you want it, and the Magic Keyboard and iPadOS refinements can make the latest iPad Pro into a compelling argument to ditch your laptop. Even if you have no ‘pro’ work to do, the iPad Pro makes for the best tablet experience around, whether you’re gaming, watching the latest streaming series, or zipping through webpages. Read our full iPad Pro 2024 review

Best eReader

Kindle Scribe Amazon’s Kindle ecosystem means it’s hard to knock the seller of everything out of pole position for the best eReader. But it does mean Kindles have to go against each other, and the Kindle Scribe was the stand-out. It offers the biggest, sharpest screen out of the Kindle lineup and can also double up as a tablet to write upon, hence the Scribe moniker. Whether you're reading a novel, flipping through a magazine, or scribbling a shopping list, the Kinde Scribe has you covered. Read our full Kindle Scribe review

Best Writing Tablet

Kindle Scribe Got that deja vu feeling? Well, that’s because the Kindle Scribe is also the winner of our award for the best writing tablet. Its use of E Ink for a display and actually having a stylus in its package gives the Kindle Scribe the edge over dedicated writing tablets. And of course, you get access to Amazon’s Kindle service, which is awash with books, magazines, and more to read when you’re done with note-taking or scribbling on the tablet. Read our full Kindle Scribe review

Computing category winners

Computing Brand of the Year

Nvidia Even though there's been no major GPU launches from Team Green this year (come on, where's my RTX 5090?!), Nvidia still clinched the computing brand of the year. Its RTX 4000 series graphics cards remain the best on the market, but it's with AI where the company is really leading the way. Not only is Nvidia's powerful AI-capable components and servers helping transform various industries, but consumers are benefitting as well with innovations like DLSS 3.5 (deep learning super sampling), which uses machine learning to intelligently upscale PC games for big performance gains. Read our Nvidia coverage

Best Value Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Our pick for the best value laptop of 2024 is the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, which proves you don't have to sacrifice style for a low price. Its design is as thin, light and modern as laptops twice the price. The screen is decent with a 1080p resolution, and there are some great privacy features including a shutter for the webcam and a fingerprint reader, which you wouldn't normally expect in a budget laptop. There are also slightly more expensive models that boost the storage and CPU, which makes the IdeaPad Slim 3i a future-proof workhorse that doesn't break the bank. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i review

Best Chromebook

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 Chromebooks have always been excellent value thanks to their low prices and decent performance, even with limited specs. A new breed, termed Chromebook Plus, have also been making a splash – and the Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is one of those. By upping the specifications to similar power levels as a Windows 11 laptop, you get a Chromebook that performs brilliantly, whilst still offering excellent value for money. The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 also proves that Chromebooks don't have to be chunky and cheap devices – they can have a bit of premium flair as well. Read our Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 review

Best AI Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge This is the year when AI has really hit the mainstream, especially in computing with Microsoft pushing new Copilot+ PC devices that feature cutting-edge NPUs (neural processing units) that all for on-device AI features. Of all these new devices, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge stood out for us thanks to its stylish design, strong performance and impressively long battery life. Its AI features go beyond other Copilot+ PCs thanks to Samsung's own Galaxy AI, which is mainly built on other AI tools, but has some nifty extra features, especially for people who own other Samsung devices, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Read our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge review

Best Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 14 (2024) If you've got the budget for it, then you won't find a finer gaming laptop in 2024 than the new Razer Blade 14. As we've come to expect from Razer's high-end Blade devices, the Blade 14 packs some of the best mobile hardware you can buy right now, including AMD's latest Ryzen 9 processors and up to an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, which means modern games run extremely well – and combined with the 14-inch QHD+ screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, they look astounding as well. It's also impressively thin and light, once again proving that gaming laptops don't have to be big, bulky and ugly. Just don't expect this to come cheap. Read our Razer Blade 14 (2024) review

Best Gaming PC

Corsair One i500 A fantastic compact pre-built gaming rig with an almost unparalleled aesthetic, the latest Corsair One ditches the solid metal front plate for a stained wood panel but keeps the powerful internal components. Despite packing up to an RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-14900K, it's surprisingly good value for money, and while the extremely tight internals make upgrading a monumental task, the performance is so good that it should last you for years to come. Read our Corsair One i500

Best Computing Innovation

AI is taking the world by storm, and it definitely hasn't forgotten about computer graphics. DLSS 3.5, trained on five-times more data than DLSS 3, brings incredible improvements to your digital worlds' fidelity with its Ray Reconstruction feature, which utilizes a new AI model to more effectively interpret a scene's lighting, draw realistic shadows, and reduce visual noise. All this without impacting your fps – in fact, because the new model upscales and denoises in one package, there's a good chance you'll actually see a performance boost in many titles. Nvidia could lock this feature away to its most expensive cards, but it hasn't – and because of this widespread availability, combined with the impressive improvements it brings, DLSS 3.5 lands our pick for the best computing innovation of 2024. Read our DLSS coverage

Best Processor

Snapdragon X Elite Was it ever going to be anything else? Yes, Qualcomm's heroic storming-the-beaches of the laptop industry was a moment for the history books, a near-perfect union between the chipmaker, Microsoft, and almost every laptop manufacturer on the planet. The Snapdragon X Elite's biggest triumph is arguably that we finally have a Windows-on-Arm solution that actually works, but it's also just a strong all-rounder chip that allows for both work and play - a fantastic entry for Qualcomm, and we can't wait for the sequel. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop review

TV category winners

Home Entertainment Brand of the Year

Sony Sony company came out swinging this year with a lineup of new TVs led by the Sony Bravia 9, a flagship mini-LED model with a next-gen backlight design that delivers high brightness and refined, OLED-like blacks. The company also refreshed its soundbar lineup with the Bravia 9 soundbar and the impressive Bravia Theater Quad, a wireless 4.1.4-channel speaker system that works with the Bravia 9 TV’s powerful built-in speakers to create even more immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound. Its new high-end projectors look amazing too, and we also loved the Bravia 8 OLED TV. Add to this the imminent launch of the PS5 Pro gaming console, and Sony's overall line-up of home theater tech is hard to match.

Best Gaming TV

Samsung QN90D It’s common for TVs to carry gaming features we look for in the best gaming TVs - 4K, 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and more - but, to deliver it all and deliver spectacular gaming performance is tough - enter the Samsung QN90D. With its superb motion handling, low input lag time, a near full suite of gaming features - 4K, 144Hz, four HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync Premium - and a bright picture that’s perfect for daytime gaming, the QN90D is the best gaming TV to arrive in 2024. Read our Samsung QN90D review

Best TV for Sound

Sony Bravia 9 Sony TVs typically offer better sound quality than the competition and the Sony Bravia 9’s 2.1.2-channel speaker system carries that tradition. Using tweeters built directly into the sides and top of the TV’s frame, the Bravia 9 delivers exceptionally well-positioned sound effects, and dialogue that accurately tracks the onscreen action. Sound processing features such as 3D surround upscaling and Sony’s AI-enhanced Voice Zoom 3 further the Bravia 9’s ability to create an immersive soundfield with clear dialogue, making this a TV that can easily stand alone without a soundbar. Read our Sony Bravia 9 review



Best OLED TV

Samsung S95D The Samsung S95D re-defined OLED in 2024, through both clever AI processing and simpler design methods. Samsung’s Real Depth Enhancer Pro gives pictures on the S95D a lifelike quality packed with detail and its new OLED Glare Free screen – a matte physical screen coating similar to what's used in its Frame TVs – all but eliminates reflections, which have been OLED’s biggest nemesis… until now. But, the S95D also delivers the colorful, contrast-rich picture you expect from an OLED, plus stacks of gaming features, a gorgeous design, and effective built-in sound. The future of OLED and arrived, and its name is the S95D. Read our Samsung S95D review

Best Mid-Range TV

Hisense U8N Hisense TVs get notably better with each passing year, and the Hisense U8N is the company’s best one yet. The U8N has a powerfully bright picture balanced by refined local dimming that makes shadows look deep and detailed. Its 2.1.2-channel built-in speakers deliver impressively clear and dynamic Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, and US models use the tried-and-true Google TV smart system for streaming. The U8N competes effectively with much more expensive TVs, making it an excellent mid-range option for quality-conscious viewers on a budget. Read our Hisense U8N review



Best Value TV

Hisense U7N The Hisense U7N shows that even on a budget, you can still get everything you’d need from a TV. Equipped with a mini-LED panel for improved local dimming over standard LED TVs – something you expect to pay more for – and an extensive list of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), the U7N is a fantastic TV made even better by its outstanding value – doing what a lot of more premium rivals can do for less. If you want major bang for your buck, the U7N is the TV for you. Read our Hisense U7N review

Best Projector

JVC DLA-NZ800 The best home theater projectors don’t come cheap, and that certainly applies to the JVC DLA-NZ800. But if getting the best picture quality for dark room viewing is what's important, this JVC tops the list with its exceptionally crisp 8K picture. JVC’s state-of-the-art dynamic tone mapping ensures that HDR sources are displayed with strong contrast and a high level of highlight detail, and there’s even support for 3D viewing. A beautiful home theater beast. Read our JVC-DLA-NZ800 review

Best Portable Projector

LG CineBeam Q Most portable projectors have a cheap plastic case and don’t seem like they’d be able to actually withstand being toted from place to place. Not the LG CineBeam Q. LG’s portable has a cool retro design with a rugged aluminum case and carrying handle. It looks as much like an art piece as a portable projector, it supports 4K, and it features the company’s great webOS smart TV platform for streaming. No projector is both so cool and so good-looking. Read our LG CineBeam Q review



Best Ultra Short Throw Projector

Samsung The Premiere 9 We love Samsung's top UST projector, which uses a triple-laser light engine to beam bright, color-rich images and also has 2.1.2-channel built-in speaker system that delivers reasonably immersive sound. The only thing that may give you pause about The Premiere 9 is its high price compared to other UST projectors, but you get really powerful and effective built-in speakers in exchange for that. It's a fantastic option, if you can afford it. Read our Samsung The Premiere 9 review



Best Gaming Projector

BenQ X300G Short-throw projectors like the BenQ X300G are a great option for gaming since they can be easily set up on a coffee table where they will beam a big and bright image. With support for gaming at 1080p 240Hz, the X300G delivers smooth, fluid gameplay, and it also looks great with movies. Adding to the X300G’s appeal is its affordable price, which makes it a very viable big-screen alternative to a TV. Read our BenQ X300G review

Best Soundbar

Samsung HW-Q990D Samsung’s flagship soundbars have set the bar for other soundbars for years now and that trend continues with the Samsung HW-Q990D, its 2024 flagship model. Delivering a powerful, immersive and nuanced sound across 11.1.4 channels, the Q990D is the best way to experience Dolby Atmos at home without the need for tons of cables or boxes. It also brings 4K 120Hz gaming via an HDMI 2.1 passthrough, which adds great flexibility. If you’re looking for the ultimate soundbar for your home theater, you can’t do better than the Q990D. Read our Samsung HW-Q990D review

Streaming category winners

Best Streaming Service for Movies

Prime Video Prime Video has the biggest library of movies compared competitors and continues to mix it up every month with new additions. In 2024, we've seen the service almost consistently add 100 new Prime Video movies at the start of each month, giving us the tough task of trying to pick out which are the best to stream at any time, and we've not been disappointed as there's always a varied selection of titles to choose from different genres. I Am: Celine Dion and Power of the Dream have also been two Prime Video Originals that have seen positive reviews since being released, further proving while Prime Video is essential for movie fans. Read our guide to the best Prime Video movies

Best Streaming Service for Documentaries

Netflix Netflix is the ideal streaming service for the genre hoppers out there as it offers a wide-range of content, but it's documentary library in particular has been seeing a lot of interest in 2024 off the back of new releases such as Will & Harper, The Menendez Brothers, Daughters, How to Rob a Bank and Apollo 13: Survival. It's safe to say Netflix has doubled down on documentaries this year and ,given the sheer breadth of the genre, it's great to see such a range of topics covered. Read our guide to the best Netflix documentaries

Best Streaming Service for TV Shows

Apple TV Plus Apple's streaming service really picked up the pace in 2024, adding an increasingly varied mix of high-quality series to the platform. Given its premium back catalog of quality sci-fi shows and comedies, it has been great to see it branch out into other genres with it increasingly adding more and more prestige dramas in particular. Apple TV Plus continues to knock them out the park too, with Masters of the Air, and Presumed Innocent all seeing a critical acclaim. Other new releases like Sugar, Disclaimer and Bad Monkey have also been a hit with subscribers, further cementing the service's reputation for quality original content – and the consistency of returning shows such as Slow Horses only adds more value. Read our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows

Best Streaming Service for Value

Prime Video This award had been locked down by Netflix, but it's been tumultuous year for streaming value in general, and Prime Video has come out on. While subscribers have had to contend with the introduction of ads in January 2024 (unless they pay extra), Prime Video still offers excellent value, allowing you to stream its large catalog of movies and shows in 4K for no extra charge. And given the high number of additions to it each month, you really do get a lot for your money. Read our guide to the best Prime Video shows

Best Free Streaming Service

Amazon Freevee Amazon Freevee has become a huge player in the increasingly competitive world of free streaming services, and that's partly down to the app being readily available on many devices, and within Prime Video. But what's most impressive about Amazon Freevee is the great selection of free content it has, which it's always adding to – it's got genuinely great series and movies, and it's easy to find them. Read our guide to the best free streaming services

Audio category winners

Audio Brand of the Year

Best Wireless Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Not only did Bose reclaim its status as the king of noise cancellation with these headphones, it also took a huge step forward on sound quality, delivering some of the most exciting, engaging, deep audio you can get in headphones. Not only that, but they're also lightweight, super-comfortable, and keep a travel-friendly folding design when others are abandoning that in premium cans. But it's the combination of addictive music quality with near-silence that makes these so engaging. Read our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review

Best Wireless Earbuds

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Bowers & Wilkins expended just as much energy overhauling the design, fit and connectivity in its Pi8 flagship earbuds as it did fine-tweaking the drivers inside. The result is an unrecognizable update, in the best way. The Pi8 are now as comfortable, secure and reliable in our ears as they are talented when delivering sound and to be clear, that’s the final piece of the puzzle. Sound quality was never the issue with B&W’s headphones – only now, the design is finally worthy of the drivers. Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

Best Value Headphones

Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI Spatial audio has been one of the headphones themes of the last few years, and its implementation has been hit and miss even in some premium headphones. But Creative brought the tech to the masses here, delivering convincing and engrossing 3D sound from any source, and for a low price. They've a very impressive pair of headphones, and the sleek design doesn't hurt either. Read our full Creative Zen Hybrid SXFI review

Best Value Earbuds

Nothing Ear (a) For their humble – trivial even! – two-figure price tag, Carl Pei's plucky startup (founded barely four years ago) has hit a confident home run with these comfortable, great-looking earbuds. What makes them hands-down winners at the level? The surprisingly extensive feature set, helpful companion app, more robust noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the money, and improved stamina, that’s what. Not got a packet to spend but want something good? Nothing's true wireless earbuds are a hit all day long. See our full Nothing Ear (a) review

Best Wired Headphones

Sennheiser HD 620S Sennheiser's closed-back wired headphones bring the company's signature revealing sound to something with a little more noise isolation than its revered open-back headphones – and something quite affordable given the music quality. In all cases, the casual audiophile will be grateful – expansive, dynamic and natural sound that you can hear over the noise of the household? Bliss. Read our Sennheiser HD 620S review

Best Wired Earbuds

Final Audio VR500 There was no shortage of high-end wired in-ear monitor released in the last year, and yet it's a highly affordable pair that take home this award. Why? Because, as we said in our review, by the standards of affordable wired earbuds, these sound "as good as it currently gets". You'll get big and detailed sound, in a well-designed set of small buds. They're fantastic bang for your buck, always with an eye on quality. Read our Final Audio VR500 review

Best Bluetooth Speaker

Bose SoundLink Max A tough speaker with a delicate touch – the Bose SoundLink Max gives you big and punchy sound, but manages to be deft with detail and nuanced where tracks need it. It's a great balance of the power that outdoor speakers need in order to be heard in the open wind, with the quality you want when using it indoors as a regular music speaker. The ability to charge from its USB-C port is welcome too. This is a premium speaker, but you'll really appreciate why that's the case. Read our Bose SoundLink Max review

Best Wireless Speaker

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 A beautiful piece of design with a beautiful sound that comes from it. This is luxe tech for a high price, but that's reflected in the finish, the build quality, the great features, and the revealing and exciting audio. And with B&O's strong app powering it, plus the company's commitment to making sure it's repairable and even upgradeable in the future, it's a sound investment. Read our Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8 review

Best Portable Audio Player

Fiio M23 Never has a hi-res audio player presented a more compelling case for taking the job of music deliverance away from your trusty smartphone and handing it calmly over to the capable streaming components (and ample storage) within this mid-range player. So solid and timeless is the design that the M23 could almost be seen as an unremarkable-but-splendid hi-res audio player. Almost. But you see, the soaring sound quality is just too good for that. This is the genuine article. Read our full Fiio M23 review

Best Turntable

Technics SL-1200GR2 The fact that its design borrows heavily from the iconic DJ work-horse 1200 isn’t the reason it wins an award at TechRadar – but the brutalist tank-like build quality certainly doesn’t hurt. Add to this a few enhancements intended to keep it at the forefront of consumer wish-lists as well as professionals, a rare sound quality that delivers positivity, directness and composure by the bucket-load and a fuss-free setup? It’s easy to see why in a market crammed with competitors, it’s still our top choice. Read our full Technics SL-1200GR2 review

Gaming category winners

Gaming Brand of the Year

PlayStation The past 12 months or so have been filled with PlayStation gear and it proved an excellent year for the brand. There have been additions to the PS5 hardware family through the brilliant remote player, the PlayStation Portal, excellent and really interesting planar-magnetic-powered earbuds and headset in the form of the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite respectively, and a concerted effort to step into the accessibility zone of hardware with the PlayStation Access controller. All of these came before the recent promise and excitement of a new console too, which all contributes to PlayStation being a worthy winner.

Best Mobile Gaming Accessory

Razer Kishi Ultra The Razer Kishi Ultra is proof that you don't have to compromise when you're gaming on the go. It's the best mobile controller that we've ever tested thanks to its highly comfortable, full-size grips and responsive inputs. Innovations like its software suite and directional haptics elevate the package even further, fully justifying its premium price tag. Read our Razer Kishi Ultra review

Best PC Gaming Handheld

Steam Deck OLED Just when we thought the Steam Deck couldn't get any better, Valve unveiled this overhauled version. A more vibrant OLED display really helps bring your library to life, while the enhanced 90Hz refresh rate makes for an incredibly smooth experience in recent hits like Balatro and Hades 2. This was such a competitive category, but the upgraded original proved to be the best. Read our Steam Deck OLED review

Best Gaming Service

Amazon Luna Amazon's underrated cloud gaming service earns its place with its almost unbeatable value. Some huge titles are included with your Amazon Prime subscription, and linking your GoG or Ubisoft account lets you access your existing PC games from anywhere at no additional cost. Read our Amazon Luna review

Best Console Accessory

PlayStation Portal Among a whole host of exciting headsets, earbuds, and controllers aimed at being console companions over the past 12 months, it’s the remote-play device from Sony, the PlayStation Portal, that has stood out prominently in the console accessory market. Blending an LCD screen with the design, form factor, and all the best features of the PS5 DualSense controller, the Portal has proved an excellent addition to a PS5 setup and provides another convenient way to play games on your PlayStation 5. Read our PlayStation Portal review

Best Gaming Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless burst on the scene this year boasting a new chip from the brand that enabled it to offer something slightly more than most other headsets. Coming alongside the headset was a dedicated companion app that gave users access to more than 100 expertly chosen and crafted audio presets that can be chosen from while playing games. Along with supreme SteelSeries audio quality, a robust mic, and strong design and build, it’s also aggressively priced; the bang for buck value that the Nova 5 offers is exceptional, and what this offered consumers played no small part in its winning this award. Read our SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless review

Best Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 While sitting at the premium end of the gaming market over the past 12 months, the Samsung OLED G8 shot straight to the top of many gamer’s wishlists given its incredible, immersive panel, wonderful feature set, and gaming-focused specifications ranging from a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and dedicated Game Bar, to downright magical color representation. Offering a combination for gaming that other monitors can only dream of, the OLED G8 is a phenomenon of a gaming monitor for PC and console users alike and is even a superb video, entertainment, and work screen. A very worthy winner. Read our Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 review

Best Gaming Controller

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro One of the few Xbox and PC controllers that's actually worth its premium price tag, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is about as close as one can get to a perfect gamepad. Razer's typically high level of craftsmanship is here, with stellar build quality all round. But it's the V3 Pro's innovations that really set it apart. For its six remappable buttons, bumpers, and d-pad, Razer has implemented the same tech it uses for its gaming mice, making them all feel satisfyingly clicky and responsive. Add in Hall-effect thumbsticks, micro switch face buttons, and a floating circular d-pad design and you have the complete premium package in the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro. Read our Razer Wolverine V3 Pro review

Best Gaming Keyboard

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless The Corsair K65 Plus Wireless is a beautifully responsive keyboard with a clean, RGB-led aesthetic that really shines among any kind of desk setup. What really impressed us with Corsair's latest, though, is its impressively quiet and comfy keystrokes that are well-suited for folks who aren't too fond of the noisy clackiness of traditional mechanical keyboards. It's also almost completely customizable, with remapping support and the ability to swap out the keycaps and switches to your liking. It's a bit on the pricey side at $159 / £149, but absolutely worth every penny in our minds. Read our Corsair K65 Plus Wireless review

Best Gaming Mouse

Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Stylish, comfortable, and almost impossibly light, the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition ticks all the boxes for a competitive gaming mouse. Aside from its top-of-the-line specs, full compatibility with the popular Aimlabs software sets this pick apart from the rest. Read our Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition review

Best Gaming Chair

Razer Fujin Pro The Razer Fujin Pro is a top-flight gaming chair that ditches the often uncomfortable, fidget-inducing bucket seat design you might see from other brands. For all intents and purposes, this is as much an office chair as it is a gaming one – its innovative breathable mesh fabric is able to firmly shape itself around the contours of your body. This makes the Fujin Pro an excellent companion for both full work days and lengthy gaming sessions. The fully adjustable headrest and 4D armrests also make it blissfully easy to set the chair up to your liking. Read our Razer Fujin Pro review

Health & Fitness category winners

Health and Fitness Brand of the Year

Garmin Garmin’s released a slew of cool options this year. Not all of them have been perfect (see the lukewarm reception the Garmin Lily 2 got, for one) but the debut of six Fenix 8 models, a Garmin Forerunner 165, new Edge cycling computers and a refreshed, redesigned Garmin Connect app. The app has always been one of Garmin’s strengths, and the sheer comprehensiveness of the features available (without an extra subscription in sight) means it’s certainly deserving of this crown.

Best Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 10 After years of incremental updates, Apple finally made a couple of almost-radical hardware changes for its landmark 10th smartwatch. With its biggest-ever screen and thinner body, it’s got a new glance-friendly display, but it’s more than that under the hood: you can finally play media straight from your Apple Watch, cancel background noises on watch calls, it’s got fast-charging capabilities to compensate for that 18-hour battery, and it can monitor your sleep for signs of sleep apnoea. Read our Apple Watch Series 10 review



Best Running Watch

Garmin Fenix 8 Despite some teething problems (it bricks in cold water without a software update, as early users found out), Garmin’s flagship smartwatch is a real winner. With the choice of three sizes and either bright AMOLED, or battery-extending MIP power-glass screens, there’s a Garmin Fenix 8 for all sorts of different athletes – except for those on a budget. It’s the best premium fitness watch that landed this year. Read our Garmin Fenix 8 review

Best Fitness Tracker

Samsung Galaxy Ring Among the cheaper, slender band trackers that arrived this year like the Fitbit Charge 6, Samsung stands out as the one that catapulted the arrival of the smart ring form factor into the mainstream. Sure, Oura and Ultrahuman did it first, but this is the first time one of the big players rather than a start-up has heavily invested in the form factor, and it didn’t disappoint: round-the-clock heart-rate monitoring, excellent sleep tracking, and automatic movement tracking in a device the size of your finger is a tempting prospect. The only problem right now compared to the wrist-mounted devices is its price, but it's worth it. Read our Samsung Galaxy Ring review

Best Smart Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring As above, Samsung has led the charge this year with superb miniaturization of its existing smartwatch ecosystem, to create a beautifully-designed smart ring. Its concave shape protects the majority of the ring’s surface from inevitable scratching, its battery lasts for ages, and its engagement-ring-style case and charging point is a cut above any other smart ring on the market right now. Samsung is no stranger to excellent sleep and activity tracking thanks to its Samsung Galaxy Watches, so it’s no surprise the Galaxy Ring was excellent straight out of the gate. Read our Samsung Galaxy Ring review

Best Fitness App

Strava Strava’s introduced some powerful new tools this year. While it’s incorporated generative, chatbot-style AI in the form of Athlete Intelligence, which is used to give athletes feedback on their recent efforts, the real hero features are tools like Night Heatmaps, which can be used to see where people train exclusively at night to give runners and cyclists indications of safer areas, and weekly heatmaps to take conditions at different parts of the year into account. A new messaging feature, Dark Mode and more ensure Strava continues to improve upon itself, remaining the go-to social network for athletes. Read our Strava review

Best Electric Toothbrush

Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush With so much plastic being thrown away as part of the oral health industry, SURI markets itself on its sustainable credentials, with recyclable plant-based material used for the heads and an aluminum body designed to be taken apart and fixed, not thrown away at the end of its life. However, its usefulness and style go beyond the green: it offers a carry case with a UVC bacteria-killing light, a great-looking wall mount, and an impressive 40+ day battery life. It’s relatively inexpensive too. Read our Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review

Best Connected Fitness Tech

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill A much more premium, high-profile connected fitness device could have won this category, but top marks goes to an inexpensive under-desk treadmill. A simple remote-controlled start-go machine easily available under $229 / £210 / AU$273, it’s currently rated as our best cheap walking pad. This was the year cozy cardio blew up on TikTok, a trend all about reframing exercise to meet people where they are. Don’t like the gym, running on your own, or even going outside? The Mobvoi is the perfect device to help you get your steps in while binging your favorite shows. Read our Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill review

Best Electric Bike

Brompton C Line Explore 2024 (12-speed) While there are plenty of high-flying electric bikes doing the rounds this year geared towards sports and off-road performance, it’s not how most people use electric bikes. Right now, powered bikes seem to be the province of commuters, and Brompton is a folding design commuting classic. It’s transformed its P, T and C Line electric folding bikes, upping the gears from six to 12 to turn it into an intensely versatile machine. Brompton has always been a byword for quality, and the C Line (which we gave a near-perfect score) is no different. Read our Brompton C Line Explore review

Cameras category winners

Camera Brand of the Year

DJI We can't think of another camera brand that has been so prolific and consistent throughout 2024. It scoops three individual awards – Best Action Camera, Best Camera Accessory, and Best Drone – yet those individual awards don't even tell the whole story. We also loved the Osmo Pocket 3, our favorite vlogging camera and Best Video Camera nominee, while the Neo selfie drone was another innovative and memorable product. We haven't even touched on the conservation work made possible through the use of DJI drones, nor it branching out into e-bikes with the new Amflow. A great year for an impressive company.

Best Beginner Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm X-T50 In the X-T50, Fujifilm levelled up its entry-level X-series camera for photographers, delivering the same features as more advanced models, such as a 40.2MP APS-C sensor and upgraded processor, 6.2K video, in-body image stabilization, plus the entire range of Film Simulations now available directly via a dial for the first time. These are powerful features for a retro-styled beginner camera that's still cheaper than an advanced model like the X-T5, but not by much – these big upgrades have come at a price. Still, this is a camera that beginners can grow with and is a joy to use. Read our Fujifilm X-T50 review

Best Mid-Range Mirrorless Camera

Nikon Z6 III Nikon's full-frame Z6 III proved to be a surprisingly significant upgrade from the Z6 II, and we currently rank it as the best all-rounder mirrorless camera available. It's a speedy operator with excellent handling, able to rattle off 60fps at full 24.5MP resolution with superb continuous subject detection autofocus, supported by Nikon's brightest and most detailed-ever EVF. Video specification also stands out, with in-camera 6K / 60fps and 120 minutes of record time, oversampled 4K raw video, plus slow motion recording including 4K / 120fps and Full HD / 240fps. The Z6 III is a compelling hybrid with a strong performance across the board and in our top three new cameras for 2024. Read our Nikon Z6 III review

Best Professional Mirrorless Camera

Canon EOS R5 Mark II The EOS R5 Mark II builds on the solid foundations of the EOS R5, which includes superb 45MP stills and 8K video, being an all-round speedier and capable hybrid. Standout features include the stacked sensor, dual processors, 30fps burst shooting, advanced subject detection autofocus for specific sports and people tracking, eye detection autofocus that selects the focus point based on where you are looking in the viewfinder, plus AI-powered in-camera editing that includes a 400% upscale function, creating 170MP stills. In short, the EOS R5 Mark II is Canon’s most versatile camera ever. Read our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review

Best Video Camera

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Don't expect the same photo skills as some of the best hybrid cameras, the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is a video camera through and through, and a heck of filmmaking tool at that. It combines raw video quality at 6K resolution with a new full-frame sensor, dual native ISO and Blackmagic’s proprietary 12-bit codec for superb image quality in good light and in dark conditions. You'll need a high degree of video knowledge – and to favor the Davinci Resolve video editor, which you get the latest version of for free with the camera, and for which the video files are optimized. Design-wise, the large five-inch screen and pro-grade video ports will appeal to seasoned filmmakers, while there's L-mount lenses aplenty to choose from. It's not for everyone and sadly there's no built in ND filters, but the Cinema Camera 6K will delight those it's suited for. Read our Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K review

Best Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax mini 99 Fujifilm's most creative instant camera ever, the retro-styled mini 99 is jam packed with funky new effects thanks to some clever design touches. For example, LED lights inside the camera expose the film for a palette of dynamic color effects and one-of-a-kind prints, plus there's a Bulb Mode for long exposures, a double exposure mode, as well as manual control over brightness. If you're creative and don't mind the potential cost of wasted film when your experiments don't work out – then the Mini 99 is now arguably the best creative instant camera around. It also looks the part, with similar old school design to the Square SQ40, while shooting onto the smaller Instax Mini film. Read our Fujifilm Instax mini 99 review

Best Action Camera

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Probably the most hotly contested cameras category in 2024, DJI's Osmo Action 5 Pro pipped the GoPro Hero 13 Black and Insta360 X4 here. It offers significant improvements to its handling, including its punchy dual OLED screens, industry-leading four-hour battery life and 20m waterproofing. Video remains at a maximum 4K resolution, which is less than it rivals, but the improved dynamic range and SuperNight mode ensure this is some of the best 4K footage you can get from an action camera. The audio-conscious will love the seamless connectivity to DJI's superb wireless mics such as the Mic 2 kit too. All in all, probably the most polished action camera ever. Read our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review

Best Dash Cam

Nextbase iQ The iQ was a long time coming but it was worth the wait – the world's first 'smart' dash cam tackles security and safety like no other model before it, with a suite of connected skills. Future proofed with Nextbase updates, the iQ already enjoys parking assistance, a voice-activated Witness Mode, and the ability to check in on your vehicle via the Nextbase iQ app, as well as GPS and wireless connectivity. Provided you have constant power, this all-in-one security camera can monitor your car at all times, plus it does the hard work for you should you need to log an incident. The iQ isn't for everyone – you'll need a paid subscription to get the full benefit of its abilities, plus its 1K, 2K and 4K variants are pricier than most other dash cams – but if money is no object, then no other dash cam comes close. Read our Nextbase iQ review

Best Camera Lens

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Updating the superb original Sony FE 85mm F1.4 G Master lens was never going to be easy, even though that model was launched all the way back in 2016, but Sony knocked it out the park with this mark II version. The new Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II is designed for today's hybrid cameras, being 20% smaller and lighter, packing video-friendly features such as a click-less aperture ring and suppressed focus breathing, plus its autofocus is quicker and quieter. What stood out to us most, however, is its spectacular optical quality – this is one of the sharpest lenses we've ever tested, complemented by better aberration control and smooth bokeh. A simply stunning portrait lens. Read our Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II review

Best Compact Camera

Fujifilm X100VI Our favorite compact camera ever was one of the most hotly anticipated cameras for 2024 full stop, and 10 months after launch, the Fujifilm X100VI's demand continues to outstrip supply. We've never seen a response like this to any camera, let alone a niche premium digital compact, but we think the hype is justified. The X100VI is ultra cool with its retro design, unique hybrid viewfinder that's a joy to use and a sharp fixed lens that's offers the perfect perspective for storytelling. It shoots 6.2K video and 40MP stills with Fujifilm's gorgeous color profiles, ably supported by in-body stabilization to make this a true everyday camera. Worth the wait? Definitely. Read our Fujifilm X100VI review

Best Camera Accessory

DJI Mic 2 Engaging video needs great-quality sound, and the DJI Mic 2 wireless mic system certainly provides that with ease, being one of the slickest wireless mics available. You can opt for a single mic or even a complete kit which comprises two mics and a receiver, all of which neatly pack away into a tiny charging case, which by the way automatically syncs the mics and a receiver for seamless pairing with your smartphone or camera. Audio quality for vocals is first-rate, thanks to 32-bit float and AI noise reduction. The transmitters are bulkier than your standard lav mic and hard to hide, but they can store audio clips and they easily attach to your subject by a clip or magnetically. If you need a reliable wireless mic system with superb-quality audio, the DJI Mic 2 is our favorite option. Read our DJI Mic 2 review

Best Drone

DJI Mini 4 Pro Put simply, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is the best-ever sub 250g drone and our top pick for beginners wanting a premium drone. It succeeds the Mini 3 Pro with what is essentially the same camera, albeit with 4K video now up to 100fps, raw and JPEG photos up to 48MP, and now DJI's D-Log M color profile for gradable video footage. Where the Mini 4 Pro truly upped the bar though is with its pro-level flight and safety features, never-before-seen in a drone at this level. It boasts omni directional obstacle avoidance, improved subject tracking performance, plus an extended transmission range up to 20km. This is all packed into lightweight body that sits in the largely restriction-free sub-250g category. Top stuff. Read our DJI Mini 4 Pro review

Home Tech category winners

Home Tech Brand of the Year

SharkNinja SharkNinja has had a colossal year across its two brands, releasing innovations in its dominant product categories such as air fryers, vacuums and hair dryers, while also entering entirely new areas such as air care with a bang. With its focus on affordability, function, and style, SharkNinja's devices continue to go from strength to strength and compete with some of the biggest names in home appliances despite it still being a relatively young brand.

Best Smart Lights

Philips Hue Twilight The smartest wake-up lamp we've ever tested, the Hue Twilight offers soft, natural lighting with near-imperceptible dimming and brightening that won't jar you awake in the morning. You'll need a Philips Hue Bridge to get the most out of its features, and it's undeniably expensive, but you really do get what you pay for. It's packed with creative and genuinely useful features, and is something of a masterclass in design. Read our Philips Hue Twilight review

Best Home Security Camera

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera This is the indoor security camera we've been waiting for, offering crisp video footage and a sleek, modern design. You'll need a Ring Home subscription to store recordings in the cloud, but the ability to control the camera's angle so easily for the perfect live feed on your phone is a real boon, and we particularly appreciated the ability to zoom in on areas using the mobile app. Custom privacy and activity zones are a great addition too, giving you extra peace of mind. Read our Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera review

Best Video Doorbell

Doro Hemma The Doro Hemma video doorbell has been thoughtfully designed with older users in mind, but is a great option for home owners of any age who want a hassle-free experience. It offers a simple interface that's refreshingly easy to use, well-considered security features, clear video footage that rivals the performance of big brands like Ring and Eufy, and simple charging with no need to remove fiddly batteries. There's no subscription fee either, which makes it excellent value. Read our Doro Hemma review

Best Air Fryer