5 hottest tech reviews of the week: the perfect-sounding pocketable Bluetooth speaker and a blazingly bright 4K projector

The most exciting news of the past few days for the TechRadar team is that the launch date for what we expect will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been officially revealed.

The device is set to be announced at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on May 12, (that's 1am BST and 10am AEST on May 13). We're sure you're on the *ahem* Edge of your seat waiting to hear all about the new handset but, if you can't wait that long to discover some of the latest, greatest tech, we've rounded up some of our favorite reviews from the week below.

There's a whole heap of reviews for you to dive into. First off, we tested Bang & Olufsen's beautifully built new Bluetooth speaker and marveled at its mellifluous yet meaty sound. On top of this, we put Epson's blazingly bright 4K laser projector through its paces, and considered whether Honor's latest pro smartwatch lives up to its 'Ultra' moniker.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 series has always been an acclaimed device, and as it hits its 3rd generation it's easy to see why. It has an unabashedly premium build – it's fashioned out of a hard-wearing polymer and textured pearl-blasted anodized aluminum. And it offers fantastic features, including IP67-rated dust-proofing and waterproofing, multipoint connectivity, aptX Adaptive support, and a USB-C port that can handle both data transfer and charging the hearty 24-hour battery. But, inevitably, it's audio quality that makes it one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It's capable of producing open, spacious sound that belies its small size, while offering decent punch without ever overstepping the mark. It's an impressive, entertaining listen that sets a high bar for what you can expect from a compact Bluetooth speaker. Pros Spacious, nicely controlled sound

Premium look and feel

(Mostly) competitive specs

Great control app Cons Might want greater physical presence for your money

Won't support Auracast

Not short of competition

Reviewed by Reviewed by Simon Lucas Contributing Writer "Bang & Olufsen has gone all the way (and then some) when it comes to pride of ownership, sonic performance and perceived value." Read Simon's full Bang & Olufsen A1 3rd Gen review.

The Epson QL7000 is a projector that thrives in the environments in which most of its rivals falter: airy, well-lit rooms. This is down to its dazzling brightness – at 10,000 lumens, this 4K laser projector outshines many standard home theater options by a factor of three. You'll pay a premium for this kind of performance of course – it'll set you back an eye-watering $29,999 (around £22,400 / AU$47,000). But, in return, you'll get a cinematic experience that can leave many of the best projectors in the shade. On top of that blazing picture, its 32-bit QZX Picture Processor offers effective upscaling and its HDR10 support means it's capable of seriously contrasty images. And if your interests extend to gaming, its support for 4K 120Hz and Auto Low Latency Mode, as well as 19.6ms input lag, make it a great partner for the latest consoles as well. Pros Bright, crisp 4K picture

Multiple lens options

Good gaming performance Cons Pricey

Some loss of shadow detail

Reviewed by Reviewed by Al Griffin Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US "The Epson QL7000 reaches brightness heights that other projectors can only dream of. It has a compact, stylish design compared to other high-lumen projectors, and while it's pricey, it’s also a unique offering that serves its specific purpose exceptionally well." Read Al's full Epson QL7000 review.

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is a smartwatch that rocks some impressive hardware. Not only is its 1.5-inch 466 x 466 pixel AMOLED screen both bright and fluid, it's covered in hard-wearing Sapphire glass, while the rest of the case is made from lightweight, durable titanium. On top of this, its 480mAh battery lasts roughly five days, and its digital crown makes scrolling through its menus much easier. Where it falls short of the best smartwatches, however, is in its app functionality. While it's capable of tracking 100 activities, the data it collects is fairly limited. And there's no access available to third-party apps, which means you won't be able to use tools like WhatsApp, streaming apps, or fitness apps like Strava. Unfortunately, this means its user experience doesn't quite live up to its 'Ultra' moniker. Pros Sleek design

Tough titanium exterior

Battery lasts ages Cons Zero third-party apps

No NFC payment option

Reviewed by Reviewed by Matt Evans Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor "The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is big and tough, with plenty of health features and accurate activity tracking. However, its lack of third-party apps and utility with non-Honor phones makes it hard to recommend." Read Matt's full Honor Watch 5 Ultra review.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41, the brand's latest affordable instant camera, is a breeze to use. Pop a film cartridge inside and you're good to start snapping away, with the automatic exposure settings taking much of the guesswork out of photography. Meanwhile, features like parallax correction and Close-Up mode will even out the composition of shots to make sure your subject is perfectly framed. After 90 seconds, your pic will be fully developed and ready to tack to your bedroom wall. But what makes the Mini 41 more fun than many of the best instant cameras is its retro design, which subtly apes cameras of yesteryear. Although it does have a slightly plasticky feel overall, it doesn't feel cheap or flimsy. The only real disappointment is its reliance on traditional, rather than built-in, batteries. Pros Easy to operate

Reasonably priced

Better at close-ups than Mini 40 Cons Uses standard batteries

Somewhat plasticky design

No self timer

Reviewed by Reviewed by Sam Kieldsen Contributing Writer "There's nothing major to dislike about this affordable and lightweight instant camera – it's yet another Instax Mini charmer from Fujifilm." Read Max's full Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 review.

The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next is exciting, first and foremost, because of its price: it's pretty affordable as bean-to-cup machines go. And yet, it's still capable of delivering delectable espresso shots with a delightful crema, as well as giving you access to a comprehensive range of coffee drinks, from cappuccinos to macchiatos. Additionally, its menus are clearly laid out and easy to navigate, while the ability to save personalized profiles means you can always be sure your coffee will come out just the way you like it. There are the odd wrinkles though compared to some of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Particularly if you're less familiar with automatic machines, it may take some experimentation to get the kind of results you'd like. And the inability to tweak foam level or milk temperature means it can sometimes be hard to get the best results out of every type of plant milk. Still, if you like low-hassle coffee at a great price, this is a solid choice. Pros Excellent selection of drinks

Plenty of customization

Delicious coffee Cons Some trial and error necessary

Noisy

Can be slow to pour

Reviewed by Reviewed by Max Langridge Senior Staff Writer "The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Next is a very capable bean-to-cup coffee machine that offers plenty in the way of drink customization, automatic milk frothing and some thoughtfully integrated design elements." Read Max's full De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review.