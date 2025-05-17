There have been a lot of gadget launches to keep track of this week. First, we witnessed the announcement of the staggeringly slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on May 12. Then, just two days later saw the drop of Sony's latest wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, bringing revamped sound, beefed-up noise cancelling, and more innovative features than you can shake a stick at. So if you feel like you need to catch up on the week's hottest products, make sure you read on.

There is no end to new reviews to dig your teeth into this week. First off, we've been testing out the brand new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones to find out whether they can offer the sumptuous sound, innovative features, and fantastic build quality needed to earn the coveted crown of the best headphones on the market. Meanwhile, we check out the flair of Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's stylish new design and assess the aerial abilities of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Reducing what makes the Sony WH-1000XM6 exciting to a single soundbite is almost impossible. That's because they've seen so many improvements over their already stellar predecessor, the WH-1000XM6, that there's almost too much to rattle off. Their sound serves up whomping bass, detailed mids, and lively treble, thanks to their ‘noise shaper', which pre-empts sudden sound changes, and excellent upscaling. Noise cancelling is also some of the best we've heard, quashing external sound even better than the acclaimed Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. But even more thrilling is their feature set, which rivals anything the best headphones have to offer. They rock adaptive sound control, LDAC and DSEE Extreme support, super flexible EQ options, immersive audio, and Auracast, as well as Speak to Chat and the ability to enable passthrough mode by cupping the right earcup. Without a doubt, they feel like the cutting edge, making even their increased price over their predecessor easier to justify. Pros Class-leading noise cancellation

Excellent audio performance

Highly intuitive touch controls

They're foldable again! Cons Price increase over XM5

Battery life is nothing special

Still not waterproof

A tad bulky

Reviewed by Reviewed by Harry Padoan Staff Writer "A fantastic pair of over-ear headphones that combine the best design elements of their predecessors, while leveling up the sonic and ANC capabilities. There’s a lot to love about these headphones, even if they do come at quite the cost." Read Harry's full Sony WH-1000XM6 review.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a seriously stylish smartphone. It doesn't just coast on its seven-inch folding main display – although it is the largest screen we've seen on a clamshell-style foldable to date and dazzlingly bright to boot. Its front screen is actually fully functional, running every app we tried and offering silky 165Hz refresh rates. And the phone features a choice of unique materials you won't see on any of the other best foldable phones – fancy a cover made of wood or suede-like Alcantara? But it's far from a case of style over substance – it has plenty going on beneath the surface. The folding phone is packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering staggering performance and unlocking truly epic battery life. Its camera system is decent, even though it lacks a zoom lens – in some shots in our testing, it was able to best the iPhone 16 Pro. It may have seen a bit of a price boost this time round, but the Razr Ultra is one captivating clamshell. Pros Excellent performance and battery life

Fantastic new materials

Durable titanium build Cons The priciest Razr ever

No zoom lens

AI features encourage stereotypes

Reviewed by Reviewed by Philip Berne US Mobiles Editor "The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is easily the most stylish phone out there, no matter your color or material vice. It’s also finally caught up to the big players with zippy performance, stellar battery life, and cameras." Read Philip's full Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 review.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro may well cause you to do a double-take at first. That's because it takes a hefty dollop of design inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra, with its titanium and sapphire glass body and notched digital crown. But unlike Apple's sturdy smartwatch, Huawei's comes in significantly cheaper and offers an epic battery life of up to a week. It has plenty of other features that help it rival the best smartwatches, too. Its 1.82-inch 3,000 nit AMOLED display looks bright and readable in any light, it offers tracking of plenty of different activities including diving, trail-running, and golf, and it also packs a built-in ECG. Yes, it's not available in the US, and the lack of a third-party app ecosystem limits some of its utility. But it's still an impressive smartwatch with a relatively low price. Pros Excellent battery life

Bright, vivid display

Accurate tracking and offline maps

Android and iOS support Cons No US availability

Apple Watch styling lacks originality

No Google Health Connect sync

Poor third-party app support

Reviewed by Reviewed by Basil Kronfli Contributing Writer "The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro packs a lot into its undeniably Apple Watch–inspired body. It offers a durable titanium alloy frame, sapphire glass, and an aluminum alloy body. It also unlocks advanced health and fitness features, including ECG support, diving, and golf sports modes." Read Basil's full Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro review.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The CMF Phone 2 Pro truly stands out from the competition. Not only is this thanks to its distinctive, barebones design but also the fact that it's extensible, allowing you to add your own case or accessories and truly make it your own. And while it's not quite as hardy as some rivals, its IP54 rating at least means you don't have to panic if it gets rained on. Under the hood, there are more surprises. It offers solid performance – while not exceptional, it's got a decent amount more power than some of its rivals among the best cheap phones. Meanwhile, NothingOS continues to be an aesthetic delight, its minimal, near-monochrome design is a breath of fresh air compared to so many cluttered Android OSes. Unfortunately, the real challenge might be getting your hands on one: currently, for US readers, it's only accessible through Nothing's 'Beta' program. Pros Distinctive look

Expandable design

Stylish and distraction-free interface Cons Cameras take muddy photos

Performance can't keep up with interface

Not as durable as rivals

Reviewed by Reviewed by Philip Berne US Mobiles Editor "The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a quirky design that's functional and thoughtful, with a great interface and style that helps me forgive some of its idiosyncrasies." Read Philip's full CMF Phone 2 Pro review.

(Image credit: James Abbott)

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro takes prosumer drones to the next level. First off, its three-camera system is capable of true vertical shooting – while we've seen single cameras capable of rotating 90 degrees, this is the first drone we've seen do so with multiple lenses. And these cameras are deeply impressive: the Mavic 4 Pro rocks a 28mm 4/3 camera with a max 100MP resolution, a 70mm camera with a 48MP 1/1.3-inch sensor, and a 168mm camera with a 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor. That should give you some impressive aerial shots. While in flight, the Mavic 4 Pro is capable of niftier maneuvers than many of the best drones on the market. It has a top speed of 60.4mph and travels up to 40.3mph when tracking moving subjects. Subject tracking is impressive, particularly its car tracking, which it can maintain even when the vehicle disappears behind trees. Its object avoidance is also great – six low-light fisheye sensors, a forward-facing LiDAR, and an infrared sensor allow it to dodge obstructions even at dusk. Pros Excellent price

Feature-packed

Impressive cameras Cons Weight just exceeds 2.2lbs / 1kg

More features than you may need

Less varied subject tracking

Reviewed by Reviewed by James Abbott Contributing Writer "The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is the best Mavic drone to date, delivering fantastic flight performance, speed and power. Its features and functionality, combined with the quality of the three cameras, make this a drone that experts and professionals will love." Read James's full DJI Mavic 4 Pro review.