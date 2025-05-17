5 outstanding tech reviews of the week: the sublime new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones and Motorola's seriously stylish foldable
Reviews Recap: the most exciting products we've tested the week of May 12, 2025
There have been a lot of gadget launches to keep track of this week. First, we witnessed the announcement of the staggeringly slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on May 12. Then, just two days later saw the drop of Sony's latest wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, bringing revamped sound, beefed-up noise cancelling, and more innovative features than you can shake a stick at. So if you feel like you need to catch up on the week's hottest products, make sure you read on.
There is no end to new reviews to dig your teeth into this week. First off, we've been testing out the brand new Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones to find out whether they can offer the sumptuous sound, innovative features, and fantastic build quality needed to earn the coveted crown of the best headphones on the market. Meanwhile, we check out the flair of Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's stylish new design and assess the aerial abilities of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.
1. Sony WH-1000XM6 review
Reducing what makes the Sony WH-1000XM6 exciting to a single soundbite is almost impossible. That's because they've seen so many improvements over their already stellar predecessor, the WH-1000XM6, that there's almost too much to rattle off. Their sound serves up whomping bass, detailed mids, and lively treble, thanks to their ‘noise shaper', which pre-empts sudden sound changes, and excellent upscaling. Noise cancelling is also some of the best we've heard, quashing external sound even better than the acclaimed Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
But even more thrilling is their feature set, which rivals anything the best headphones have to offer. They rock adaptive sound control, LDAC and DSEE Extreme support, super flexible EQ options, immersive audio, and Auracast, as well as Speak to Chat and the ability to enable passthrough mode by cupping the right earcup. Without a doubt, they feel like the cutting edge, making even their increased price over their predecessor easier to justify.
Pros
- Class-leading noise cancellation
- Excellent audio performance
- Highly intuitive touch controls
- They're foldable again!
Cons
- Price increase over XM5
- Battery life is nothing special
- Still not waterproof
- A tad bulky
"A fantastic pair of over-ear headphones that combine the best design elements of their predecessors, while leveling up the sonic and ANC capabilities. There’s a lot to love about these headphones, even if they do come at quite the cost."
Read Harry's full Sony WH-1000XM6 review.
2. Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 review
The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a seriously stylish smartphone. It doesn't just coast on its seven-inch folding main display – although it is the largest screen we've seen on a clamshell-style foldable to date and dazzlingly bright to boot. Its front screen is actually fully functional, running every app we tried and offering silky 165Hz refresh rates. And the phone features a choice of unique materials you won't see on any of the other best foldable phones – fancy a cover made of wood or suede-like Alcantara?
But it's far from a case of style over substance – it has plenty going on beneath the surface. The folding phone is packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering staggering performance and unlocking truly epic battery life. Its camera system is decent, even though it lacks a zoom lens – in some shots in our testing, it was able to best the iPhone 16 Pro. It may have seen a bit of a price boost this time round, but the Razr Ultra is one captivating clamshell.
Pros
- Excellent performance and battery life
- Fantastic new materials
- Durable titanium build
Cons
- The priciest Razr ever
- No zoom lens
- AI features encourage stereotypes
"The Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is easily the most stylish phone out there, no matter your color or material vice. It’s also finally caught up to the big players with zippy performance, stellar battery life, and cameras."
Read Philip's full Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 review.
3. Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro review
The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro may well cause you to do a double-take at first. That's because it takes a hefty dollop of design inspiration from the Apple Watch Ultra, with its titanium and sapphire glass body and notched digital crown. But unlike Apple's sturdy smartwatch, Huawei's comes in significantly cheaper and offers an epic battery life of up to a week.
It has plenty of other features that help it rival the best smartwatches, too. Its 1.82-inch 3,000 nit AMOLED display looks bright and readable in any light, it offers tracking of plenty of different activities including diving, trail-running, and golf, and it also packs a built-in ECG. Yes, it's not available in the US, and the lack of a third-party app ecosystem limits some of its utility. But it's still an impressive smartwatch with a relatively low price.
Pros
- Excellent battery life
- Bright, vivid display
- Accurate tracking and offline maps
- Android and iOS support
Cons
- No US availability
- Apple Watch styling lacks originality
- No Google Health Connect sync
- Poor third-party app support
"The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro packs a lot into its undeniably Apple Watch–inspired body. It offers a durable titanium alloy frame, sapphire glass, and an aluminum alloy body. It also unlocks advanced health and fitness features, including ECG support, diving, and golf sports modes."
Read Basil's full Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro review.
4. CMF Phone 2 Pro review
The CMF Phone 2 Pro truly stands out from the competition. Not only is this thanks to its distinctive, barebones design but also the fact that it's extensible, allowing you to add your own case or accessories and truly make it your own. And while it's not quite as hardy as some rivals, its IP54 rating at least means you don't have to panic if it gets rained on.
Under the hood, there are more surprises. It offers solid performance – while not exceptional, it's got a decent amount more power than some of its rivals among the best cheap phones. Meanwhile, NothingOS continues to be an aesthetic delight, its minimal, near-monochrome design is a breath of fresh air compared to so many cluttered Android OSes. Unfortunately, the real challenge might be getting your hands on one: currently, for US readers, it's only accessible through Nothing's 'Beta' program.
Pros
- Distinctive look
- Expandable design
- Stylish and distraction-free interface
Cons
- Cameras take muddy photos
- Performance can't keep up with interface
- Not as durable as rivals
"The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a quirky design that's functional and thoughtful, with a great interface and style that helps me forgive some of its idiosyncrasies."
Read Philip's full CMF Phone 2 Pro review.
5. DJI Mavic 4 Pro review
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro takes prosumer drones to the next level. First off, its three-camera system is capable of true vertical shooting – while we've seen single cameras capable of rotating 90 degrees, this is the first drone we've seen do so with multiple lenses. And these cameras are deeply impressive: the Mavic 4 Pro rocks a 28mm 4/3 camera with a max 100MP resolution, a 70mm camera with a 48MP 1/1.3-inch sensor, and a 168mm camera with a 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor. That should give you some impressive aerial shots.
While in flight, the Mavic 4 Pro is capable of niftier maneuvers than many of the best drones on the market. It has a top speed of 60.4mph and travels up to 40.3mph when tracking moving subjects. Subject tracking is impressive, particularly its car tracking, which it can maintain even when the vehicle disappears behind trees. Its object avoidance is also great – six low-light fisheye sensors, a forward-facing LiDAR, and an infrared sensor allow it to dodge obstructions even at dusk.
Pros
- Excellent price
- Feature-packed
- Impressive cameras
Cons
- Weight just exceeds 2.2lbs / 1kg
- More features than you may need
- Less varied subject tracking
"The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is the best Mavic drone to date, delivering fantastic flight performance, speed and power. Its features and functionality, combined with the quality of the three cameras, make this a drone that experts and professionals will love."
Read James's full DJI Mavic 4 Pro review.
