5 outstanding tech reviews of the week: the light, razor-thin Samsung S25 Edge and a mindblowing soundbar debut

There are so many great gadgets dropping at the moment that it can be hard to keep up. First, we finally saw the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5 – check out our Switch 2 review in progress if you're keen for our first impressions.

And with Apple's WWDC 2025 event set to take place at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK on June 9, 2025, we're anticipating some exciting new hardware revelations on the horizon.

But there are plenty of other gadget releases you may have missed recently, which is why we've rounded up the results of the last seven days of rigorous testing to help you catch up.

Whether it's Samsung's super-thin 5.8mm Galaxy S25 Edge flagship or Marshall's thunderous debut into the home cinema space with its immersive, mellifluous Heston 120 soundbar, here are the week's most significant reviews.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge perfectly caters to its chosen niche. More powerful than the Galaxy S25 Plus, less of a handful than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and slimmer than either of them, it squarely delivers if you find yourself caught in the gap between the two handsets. Its 5.8mm depth and gossamer-light 163g weight certainly feel comfortable in the hand, while its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset means it offers performance that rivals many of the best phones on the market. However, it doesn't do a lot to break the mold either – its cameras are weaker than the rest of the S25 range, and it's not Samsung's thinnest handset, with the unfolded Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 taking that crown at 5.6mm. Pros Lightweight and easier to hold

Just as powerful as the S25 Ultra

Durable and sleek design Cons Nothing special to set it apart

Not Samsung's thinnest phone

Rest of the lineup has better cameras

Reviewed by Reviewed by Philip Berne US Mobiles Editor "The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge fills a niche for Samsung fans, but it won’t win over a new audience or raise eyebrows among the competition. If the Galaxy S25 Plus is too thick, or the Galaxy S25 Ultra is too much, the Edge fits neatly in between." Read Philip's full Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review.

(Image credit: Future)

Today's best Marshall Heston 120 deals No price information Check Amazon The Marshall Heston 120 is an impressive all-in-one Dolby Atmos soundbar, made all the more impressive given the fact that it's the brand's first foray into home theater gear. Its 11 active drivers are capable of delivering truly immersive sound, adding a wide, expansive soundstage to the sides and convincing verticality thanks to its side- and up-firing speakers. Despite not coming with a separate sub, it's still capable of substantial bass, adding real gravitas to movie soundtracks. Where it really differentiates itself, though, is in one area where even many of the best soundbars fall short: music. Whether you're listening to tunes in Atmos or just stereo, it offers excellent balance across the frequency range, fantastic separation, and a wide soundstage. Couple in its gorgeous, distinctive design, and it's a really appealing single-unit package. Pros Strong Dolby Atmos performance

Gigantic bass for an all-in-one, yet clear dialogue

Top-drawer musicality

Looks-wise, it’s a work of art Cons Pricey

Multi-box rivals pack more immersive audio

Reflections on metal knobs can distract

Some may wish for a display

Reviewed by Reviewed by Harry Padoan Staff Writer "The Marshall Heston 120 is deserving of its high price-tag thanks to its impressive width, excellent Atmos effects, top-tier music-playing abilities and drop-dead gorgeous design. Marshall has made an unforgettable debut with an all-in-one soundbar that doesn't skimp on impact." Read Harry's full Marshall Heston 120 review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12 – the brand's latest flagship tablet running Windows 11 – is likely to draw your attention for one reason more than any other: that price. Starting at $799.99 / £799 / AU$1,499, it's actually quite a bit cheaper than last year's Surface Pro 11, which went for $999.99 /£1,049.99 / AU$1,899.99. It's also significantly cheaper than its arch-rival, the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch, with a list price of $1,299 / £1,299 / $2,199. It also offers solid performance and a Methuselah-esque 18-hour battery life. But does this earn it a top spot among the pantheon of best tablets? That's harder to say. To achieve that cheaper price, Microsoft has actually lowered its specifications compared to the Pro 11: its screen has been shrunk from 13 to 12 inches and has a lower resolution, while it only has the eight-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, rather than the 10-core version used by its predecessor. To get the best use out of the tablet, you'll need to purchase the Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard, which is sold separately. Pros Solid performance

Excellent battery life

Good price Cons A downgrade from 2024 model

AI features still unimpressive

Some performance issues

Reviewed by Reviewed by Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech "Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 12 (2025) is a decent Windows 11 tablet, which offers good value for money. It looks good and is easy to carry around, and the ability to run full desktop Windows 11 apps means it is more flexible compared to iPads and Android tablets." Read Matt's full Microsoft Surface Pro 12 (2025) review.

(Image credit: Future)

The 65-inch incarnation of the Samsung S90F offers some truly impressive screen tech for less money than you'd expect. Rocking the brand's QD-OLED tech, it's not quite as bright as the flagship Samsung S95F OLED, but it's still seriously bright compared to last year's models. On top of this, it's capable of fantastically vivid colors while utilizing its NQ4 AI Gen3 processor to ensure they're expressed realistically and with nuance. It also offers gaming features that rival many of the best TVs out there, providing 4K at up to 144Hz, variable refresh rates across all four of its HDMI 2.1 ports, and lightning-fast response times. All in all, this is near-flagship performance for much more affordable prices, with this 65-inch incarnation having a list price of just $2,499 / £2,699 / AU$4,299. Pros Outstanding picture quality

Awesome gaming display

Exceptional connectivity Cons No Dolby Vision support

Unhelpful default motion settings

Occasional bass distortion

Reviewed by Reviewed by John Archer Contributing Writer "The Samsung 65S90F delivers much of the performance of Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for far less money, making it a true 2025 TV hero." Read John's full Samsung S90F review.

(Image credit: Future)

The De’Longhi Primadonna Aromatic offers a staggering array of ways to enjoy your coffee, all while eliminating much of the hassle associated with preparing it. Not only does it offer a wide range of hot and cold drinks to choose from, but it quickly learns your preferences, automatically suggesting your go-to beverages based on the time of day. Its display will then walk you through each step with clear instructions and diagrams, whether you're brewing a cappuccino or running its cleaning cycle. Unfortunately, while it offers a much larger range of drinks than many of the best coffee machines, it's bigger in other ways too. Firstly, it's a bit of a behemoth: at 16 inches tall, you might find it a squeeze to fit it under wall-mounted cabinets. Secondly, it's a big budget option, costing more than pretty much every one of its rivals, barring the eye-wateringly expensive Jura J10. Pros Auto and manual brew settings

Huge choice of hot and cold drinks

Great auto milk texturizing

Learns what you like to drink Cons Not yet available globally

One of the most expensive espresso machines I’ve tested

May be too tall to fit under some wall cabinets

Reviewed by Reviewed by Cat Ellis Homes Editor "The De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic is a super-smart automatic espresso machine that makes 35 drinks on demand, including hot and iced beverages. It even 'learns' the preferences of all the coffee lovers in your house. But this experience doesn't come cheap; the Primadonna Aromatic is a premium machine that demands a big kitchen and deep pockets." Read Cat's full De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic review.