Best of IFA 2025 - entries open now!

New for 2025, the Future Innovation Awards - Best of IFA are here to honour the most ground-breaking products and revolutionary services showcased at IFA in September 2025, as selected by Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites.

This award program gives your company the opportunity to stand apart among other technology brands, at one of the largest shows in the industry.

The awards provide an opportunity for you to gain valuable coverage, PR value from official awards logos and assets, a trophy for display both during and after the show, and recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show.

Click here to start your nomination!

Best of IFA 2025

We are looking for the products and services that define innovation and industry excellence in categories such as Phones, AI, Computing, TVs, Audio, Homes, Active Life, Gaming, and Sleep.

Our esteemed panel of judges, featuring trusted editorial teams and industry experts, eagerly awaits your entries.

The nomination deadline is currently set for August 22, 2025 - don’t miss out on this opportunity!

Why enter?

Winning products will be featured on some of Future PLC's leading tech and gaming websites such Tom’s Guide, TechRadar, Windows Central, Laptop Mag, Android Central, What Hi-Fi? and more.

All nominees will have their products and services reviewed by our industry expert judges.

All nominees have the opportunity to download the fully-licensed digital nominee badge to be used for in-house marketing (please note that the badge can be used free of charge up until the winner announcements -- September 8th, if you choose to use the badge once winners have been announced then licensing fees will apply).

All winners will receive a complimentary crystal glass trophy to showcase your win.

All winners will have the opportunity to license the Future Innovation Awards official award winner's badge for use in brand marketing campaigns.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – all entries must be received by 23:59 CET Fri, August 22, unless otherwise noted.

We look forward to receiving your nominations - visit the official Best of IFA 2025 Awards page for complete details and to nominate today!

For inquiries about Best of IFA 2025 Awards, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).