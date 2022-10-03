LG’s 27-inch OLED monitor could debut at CES 2023

Audio player loading…

LG is reportedly eyeing an early 2023 release for a 27-inch OLED monitor.

Sources recently told Korean newspaper Hankooki (opens in new tab) that LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, expects to begin producing 27-inch and 32-inch OLED panels by the end of 2022, with the former set to be ready as soon as November.

LG is therefore anticipating being able to use these 27-inch panels in a new medium-sized monitor slated for release in the first quarter of 2023. The smallest LG OLED monitor currently available is the 27-inch LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro, though this is equipped with panels from Japan's JOLED, rather than LG Display.

Right now, the smallest LG product bearing panels produced by LG Display is the LG C2 OLED TV, which stands at 42 inches.

The LG C2 OLED TV uses panels produced by LG Display (Image credit: LG)

LG Display’s upcoming 32-inch OLED panels are expected to debut shortly after its 27-inch panels early next year, while production of its 42-inch OLED panels – of the sort used in the LG C2 – is also expected to ramp up in the coming months.

LG is responsible for some of the best OLED TVs around, but gamers and stay-at-home professionals have been crying out for a medium-sized LG OLED monitor for some time. Demand for high-spec personal displays has been on the rise ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers continue to look to upgrade their home offices and entertainment setups in light of work-from-home regulations.

LG Display vice president Kang Won-Seok teased the imminent release of a 20-inch OLED panel back in August 2022, but no such LG monitor has materialized in the months since.

It’s promising, then, to hear that LG may indeed be cooking up a medium-sized OLED monitor for release in early 2023. If Hankooki’s report holds true, we’d anticipate seeing this new 27-inch display in some capacity at CES 2023 in January.

Can’t wait that long for a new PC screen? If you’re in the market for a new personal display right this second, then check out our pick for the best monitor to buy in 2022.