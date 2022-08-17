LG could be cooking up the smallest OLED TV in the world

Audio player loading…

LG Display will be unveiling a 20-inch OLED panel before the end of the year, potentially paving the way for LG Electronics to produce its smallest ever OLED TV or PC monitor.

LG Electronics is behind some of the best OLED TVs out there, and it uses display panels produced by its sister company LG Display – which also creates panels for other TV manufacturers.

Currently, the smallest LG OLED TV is the 42-inch LG C2 OLED and the smallest OLED monitor it makes is the 27-inch LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro. That could be changing soon though, as LG Display vice president Kang Won-Seok has revealed that the manufacturing arm of the LG Corporation will unveil a 20-inch OLED panel in 2022 (via The Elec (opens in new tab)).

Won-Seok didn’t explain exactly what kind of device these new panels would be used for, but he did reveal that the new panel size was designed to help meet the increased demand for personal displays caused by the pandemic. Because of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders introduced across the world at various times over the last couple of years many of us got used to working at home and staying in rather than going out. As such, there’s a higher demand for monitors and TVs than ever before with more of us building home offices and upgrading our home entertainment setups.

Plus, while there's a chance these panels could be used by a rival, it would make sense that if LG Display is capitalizing on this increased demand that LG electronics would want to get in on the action too. With all of this in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if LG Electronics announced a new 20-inch OLED TV or 20-inch OLED monitor later in the year.

As with all rumors and speculation we’ll have to wait and see if an official announcement is made but don’t be surprised if LG Electronics has a new pint-sized display announcement up its sleeve. If you’re in the market for a small screen then it might be worth holding off a little while longer just in case LG has the perfect OLED display for you just around the corner.

