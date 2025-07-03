Microsoft has responded to rumors that Xbox head Phil Spencer will be retiring after the launch of the next Xbox console

Kari Perez, head of Xbox communications, insisted that "Phil is not retiring anytime soon"

The rumors come amid mass layoffs at Microsoft

Amid mass layoffs at Microsoft, the company has insisted that Gaming CEO Phil Spencer won't be retiring "anytime soon".

Yesterday, the company announced that it would be making swift changes across its studios, which has resulted in massive job cuts that have seen at least 9,000 staff members affected, as well as many game cancellations, including Perfect Dark, Everwild, and the unannounced MMO from The Elder Scrolls Online studio.

Following the major layoffs, rumors also began circulating that the head of Xbox is also set to retire, with Call of Duty leaker GhostOfHope claiming that "Phil Spencer will be retiring from his role as CEO of Microsoft Gaming after the launch of the next generation Xbox" and that Sarah Bond, current Xbox president, would take over the role.

However, Microsoft has now come forward and denied these claims, insisting that Spencer will remain in his role for, presumably, a good while.

Whether this means Spencer won't be retiring imminently, the statement is quite vague in regards to the rumors. There's also no official word from Spencer himself on his future plans.

Meanwhile, Microsoft communications chief Frank Shaw also took to X / Twitter to respond to the rumors, claiming they were made up.

The next Xbox console is reportedly slated to release in 2027 and is now "fully in production".