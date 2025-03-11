The next Xbox console is reportedly now 'fully in production' and targeting a 2027 release

The next Xbox console is reportedly slated for a 2027 release

Sources claim that the next-gen console has been "fully greenlit" at Microsoft

Microsoft is also planning to launch a PC gaming handheld this year

Microsoft reportedly plans to release the next Xbox console in 2027.

That's according to Windows Central, which claims that sources have indicated that the "internal successor" has been "fully greenlit all the way up to CEO Satya Nadella" and is now "fully in production".

It's understood that the next-generation hardware will include a "premium successor to the powerful Xbox Series X", and several new controller options, and is slated to release in 2027.

Microsoft has previously confirmed that an Xbox Series X successor is in the works. In 2021, barely six months after the launch of its current consoles, the company said that it was "hard at work on new hardware and platforms" but was unable to offer any more details at the time.

Although it seems the next Xbox console is a couple of years away, Windows Central also reports that a partner PC gaming handheld console is set to launch later this year.

It's said that the company is working with an unknown "PC gaming OEM" to release an Xbox partner handheld console currently under the codename 'Keenan'.

There aren't any specific details to unpack just yet, but Window Central's sources say that the handheld device looks "unmistakably 'Xbox'", featuring an official Xbox guide button, and design sensibilities.

In November 2024, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that Microsoft was working on Xbox handheld prototypes, saying that "the “expectation is that we would do something” in the handheld device category.