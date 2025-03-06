Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
The Lovecraft-inspired game allows four-player co-op
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu has been announced at Nacon Connect 2025
- The first-person, co-op horror game is inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's novella The Mount
- It's set to launch this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC
Ace Team has unveiled its next game The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a first-person, co-operative horror game set to release in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
The studio behind Clash: Artifacts of Chaos and the Zeno Clash series shared the first look at The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu at Nacon Connect 2025 with a two-minute trailer featuring online co-op gameplay and some horrifying monsters.
Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's novella The Mound, players in a party of up to four players will embark on an expedition to discover a legendary underground city "rumored to hold priceless treasures".
From the trailer, it appears players will be able to use an array of weapons to take down threats while also exploring several different locales.
"Deep within an eerie and oppressive jungle, players must explore and survive monstrous, otherworldly entities that distort their senses and threaten their sanity… and their lives," the game description reads.
"Was that sound just an hallucination? Am I losing my mind and attacking my ally, or is there truly a hostile creature lurking in the shadows? As players venture deeper into the jungle, only teamwork will ensure they make it back alive."
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu is the second game inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft that was announced at Nacon Connect 2025.
During the showcase, Big Bad Wolf, the developer behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, revealed its next narrative single-player, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.
The game is described as a first-person psychological thriller and is scheduled to launch in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
