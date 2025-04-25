I spoke to Until Dawn director David F. Sandberg to find out which Supermassive Games title he'd like to see adapted into a movie next

Until Dawn is the latest video game to get the big screen treatment, and with things like The Last of Us season 2 and Fallout season 1 performing so well, I was curious about the possibility of more to come.

The original Until Dawn is on TechRadar's best horror games round-up, so it's popular for a reason. I asked the movie's director David F. Sandberg if he'd like to see adaptations of similar games in the future, considering the cinematic nature of Supermassive Games titles.

With plenty to choose from, we're definitely not starved for immersive, horror content right now.

"I think what I would be most interested in is the House of Ashes one, I think it's really cool," Sandberg told me during a discussion about the developer's impressive library, which has earned them plenty of accolades.

When I said I'd lean towards Man of Medan, a story about a haunted ship, and asked if he'd played any others, he added: "I've played some of them, but I've also sort of watched on YouTube, you know, like when other people play, and it kind of works that way, actually, because they're so much like movies, you know, like they have great stories and they're very cinematic."

House of Ashes is one of The Dark Pictures Anthology games. (Image credit: Supermassive Games)

Sandberg concluded by saying: "I don't play a ton of games, unfortunately, because I always feel like, I don't have the time for this, but I do play some horror games like I've played Outlast and Resident Evil games and things like that."

His choice definitely intrigued me though, and I do feel like we're spoiled when it comes to Supermassive Games. While Until Dawn remains the only title of theirs to get a big screen adaptation, never say never.

House of Ashes is the third part of the developer's Dark Pictures Anthology series, of which my favorite Man of Medan is also part of. It follows Special Forces who unearth a deadly buried Sumerian temple which contains a nest of unearthly creatures, and they must fight to survive this accidental encounter.

It has all the components for a great adaptation should one ever come along; creepy vampiric creatures, a claustrophobic environment which just screams The Descent vibes, and a great cast including Ashley Tisdale. While many may argue the game in itself is basically a movie, others might say it deserves a chance to shine in theaters.

Until Dawn is in theaters worldwide from April 25.