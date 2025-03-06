Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Big Bad Wolf has announced its next game at Nacon Connect 2025, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss .

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a first-person psychological thriller based on H.P. Lovecraft's universe

The game launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, has announced its next game, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.

Revealed during Nacon Connect 2025, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a brand new first-person psychological thriller set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026.

The developer shared the first look at its upcoming narrative game with an eerie cinematic teaser trailer showcasing the playable character Noah in a setting inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's universe. You can check it out below.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In this game, you take the role of Noah, an agent of Ancile, a secret Interpol division specializing in occult cases who is investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

"His quest will lead him to the labyrinthine prison of R’lyeh, an ancient sunken city where Cthulhu is imprisoned," the description reads. "Alongside his AI companion Key, Noah must solve complex puzzles, make choices that will shape his fate, and resist the mind-corrupting influence of Cthulhu."

Although Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss isn't releasing until next year, players can now wishlist the game here.

Nacon Connect was filled with new announcements, including the reveal of RoboCop: Rogue City's all-new standalone expansion, Unfinished Business, which is set to launch this summer.

