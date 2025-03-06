Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

News
By
published

The psychological thriller launches in 2026

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
(Image credit: Big Bad Wolf)
  • Big Bad Wolf has announced its next game at Nacon Connect 2025, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.
  • Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a first-person psychological thriller based on H.P. Lovecraft's universe
  • The game launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC

Big Bad Wolf, the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, has announced its next game, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss.

Revealed during Nacon Connect 2025, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a brand new first-person psychological thriller set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in 2026.

The developer shared the first look at its upcoming narrative game with an eerie cinematic teaser trailer showcasing the playable character Noah in a setting inspired by H.P. Lovecraft's universe. You can check it out below.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss | Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

In this game, you take the role of Noah, an agent of Ancile, a secret Interpol division specializing in occult cases who is investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

"His quest will lead him to the labyrinthine prison of R’lyeh, an ancient sunken city where Cthulhu is imprisoned," the description reads. "Alongside his AI companion Key, Noah must solve complex puzzles, make choices that will shape his fate, and resist the mind-corrupting influence of Cthulhu."

Although Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss isn't releasing until next year, players can now wishlist the game here.

Nacon Connect was filled with new announcements, including the reveal of RoboCop: Rogue City's all-new standalone expansion, Unfinished Business, which is set to launch this summer.

You might also like...

Demi Williams

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Blood of Dawnwalker is a new single-player dark fantasy RPG from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's former game director
The Outer Worlds 2
The Outer Worlds 2 has been announced and it's arriving in 2025
Saros
Housemarque's next game is Saros, launching on PS5 and PS5 Pro in 2026
An early Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet screenshot.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a new franchise from Naughty Dog, has been revealed
Latest in Gaming
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss is a new first-person thriller from the studio behind Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
Latest in News
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
AirPods Pro Review
Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin
China
Chinese hackers who targeted key US infrastructure charged by Justice Department
A screen shot of Lady Gaga in her interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music
Lady Gaga’s Spotify press conference is being live streamed today – here’s where you can watch Spotify’s big step forward in fan inclusion
More about gaming
Styx: Blades of Greed

Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
Robocop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu

Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
See more latest
Most Popular
The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu
Ace Team announces The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, a new first-person horror co-op coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this year
Styx: Blades of Greed
Styx the goblin returns in Styx: Blades of Greed later this year
Robocop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City's new standalone expansion Unfinished Business announced at Nacon Connect 2025
RISC-V
Startup formed by former Intel engineers and backed by AMD legendary chip designer wants to become the Arm of RISC-V
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at Galaxy Unpacked
Exclusive: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have durability to match its ‘sexy’ form
Stock photographs of people smiling and looking at laptops in a small business environment.
This web hosting platform elevates your online presence
Three photos of the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer
Dyson just released a consumer version of its best pro hair dryer, and I can't wait to get my hands on one
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sega was Metacritic's highest-rated publisher of 2024 thanks to the critically acclaimed Metaphor: ReFantazio and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
AirPods Pro Review
Apple has quietly updated its guidance on how to clean your AirPods, and suggests you buy a kit… from Belkin
Foldable iPhone
New foldable iPhone rumors predict Apple’s bold plans – here are 6 things to expect, from cameras to launch date