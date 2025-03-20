Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team has unveiled its next game I Hate This Place , launching Q4 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

I Hate This Place is a survival horror game based on Skybound's award-nominated comic book series of the same name

The studio also shared a sneak peek at Cronos: The New Dawn's upcoming dev diary

Bloober Team, the studio behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and Layers of Fear, has unveiled its brand new horror game I Hate This Place, as well as offered a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn.

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase today, Bloober Team announced that the game is inspired by Skybound Entertainment's Eisner award-nominated comic book series of the same name, created by writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin.

I Hate This Place is launching in Q4 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and will be developed by Rock Square Thunder.

The first trailer revealed the game to be an all-new isometric survival horror game with a striking visual art style inspired by the 80s retro comic book aesthetics.

In the game, you play as Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she unwittingly awakens a malevolent force, the Horned Man.

"Outmatched and hunted in a hostile world, players must think fast, manipulating their surroundings to even the odds against formidable foes," Bloober Team describes.

Players will also engage in tense gunfights and melee combat "that rewards ingenuity over brute force", as well as craft essential tools to survive the wilderness long enough to reach safehouses before nightfall. There's a day and night cycle too that impacts gameplay dynamics, but players need to beware and avoid the Horned Man at all costs.

Bloober Team is also expected to launch its next game, Cronos: The New Dawn, this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

To prepare for the upcoming release, the studio has also shared a sneak peek at the first episode of the game's upcoming dev diary; a behind-scenes video offering a more in-depth look at the survival horror experience with new gameplay footage.

This dev diary will explore the world of Cronos, game mechanics, as well as reveal more about the game's protagonist and the monsters players will encounter.

Cronos: The New Dawn was revealed in October 2024 and is described as a unique horror experience that blends mystery, time travel, and intense survival elements.