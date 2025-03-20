The PS5 is currently selling faster than the PS4 did in the US, but I'm surprised to discover that the Xbox Series X and S are trailing behind Xbox One

The PS5 is still dominating console sales

Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar, taken on November 3, 2020.
(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
  • New data reveals that the PS5 is outselling its predecessor the PS4 in the US
  • The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, however, are falling behind the Xbox One by 19%
  • The PlayStation Portal was also the best-selling gaming accessory of February 2025

New sales statistics have shown that the PS5 is outselling the PS4 in the United States, but the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S units are falling behind Xbox One by a significant margin.

That's according to new data from Circana's video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella who recently shared that after each console's first 52 months in the market, the PS5 is outpacing the PS4 in sales by 7%.

Sony's current-gen console just had its best financial quarter on record, shipping almost 10 million units at the end of 2024, so the fact that it's way ahead of its predecessor isn't surprising.

As for Microsoft's systems, sales for its current-gen consoles seem to be lacking as both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are being outsold by the Xbox One by 19%.

It's also said that the PS5 was the best-selling hardware platform of February 2025 "across both units and dollars" and that the Xbox Series systems ranked number two in both measures.

Sony continued to have a successful February as its PlayStation Portal base model was once again the month's best-selling gaming accessory in consumer spending, while the PS5 Portal Remote Player - Midnight Black ranked third overall, and the PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller - Midnight Black placed fifth.

The reason for lower Xbox Series X and S sales can't be determined from the data we have, but it could be in part due to Microsoft's PC presence, especially when you factor in Xbox Game Pass, which hit 34 million subscribers in February 2024.

Last year, it was reported that the PS5 was massively outselling the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and had shipped 4.5 million units between January and March 2024. From the latest data, it's clear that the PS5 is still dominating console sales and that's not counting PS5 Pro units.

Demi Williams

