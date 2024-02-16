One of the most interesting details revealed in the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast was that Xbox Game Pass now has 34 million subscribers.

While explaining that the action role-playing game (ARPG) Diablo 4 would be coming to the service on March 28, 2024, Xbox president Sarah Bond described the company’s “commitment to make Xbox, the Xbox experience, and the games that we build as widely available as possible,” including for “the 34 million Game Pass members.”

This is a significant chunk of new information considering that the last official figure for the number of Game Pass subscribers was given back in January 2022. At the time it was over 25 million , suggesting that the service has been growing quite substantially over the last two years.

If you’re not already familiar with the nature of Xbox Game Pass, it’s a game subscription service available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in addition to certain phones and tablets, smart TVs, and some of the best VR headsets via game streaming.

This effectively makes it the gaming equivalent of a video-on-demand subscription service like Netflix, offering subscribers the chance to play a wide selection of titles for a monthly fee. Some of the best Xbox Game Pass games include the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves.

Xbox Game Pass is a very compelling offering as a result, especially if you own a recent Xbox console, so it’s perhaps not a huge surprise that the popularity of the service has been on the rise.

The news that Diablo 4 would be joining the service follows Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the same podcast revealed that it is only the first of many Activision Blizzard titles that are coming to the platform.

This presumably means that the likes of the hugely popular Call of Duty first-person shooter (FPS) series will eventually be available on the service, which would be great news for those looking to play some of the best FPS games for less.

