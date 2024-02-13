Official Xbox Podcast will discuss the future of the brand on February 15

The official Xbox Twitter account has announced that a 'special edition' of the Official Xbox Podcast will be happening soon.

The post confirms that the podcast will take place on February 15 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. It'll be hosted by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, alongside Xbox president Sarah Bond and Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. It'll be uploaded to Xbox's official YouTube channel or, alternatively, available to listen to on all major podcast platforms.

The announcement comes a week after Phil Spencer took to the social media platform to confirm he'll be discussing "our vision for the future of Xbox." Said vision is a bit of an unknown at this point, but confirmation of this seemingly emergency podcast follows rumors that several of the best Xbox Series X games, such as Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, are due to go multiplatform.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgxFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Folks on social media already seem preemptive in thinking Xbox games are going multiplatform. "Bringing Xbox to multiplatform will devalue the platform, please don't," says one user in response to Spencer's post.

Others are stating that a potential exit on the hardware front would have a negative effect on the industry. And there's certainly truth to that; Microsoft bowing out on this front would leave the two other major hardware players - PlayStation and Nintendo - in more dominant positions.

However, it is worth stressing that we won't know the finer details until the Official Xbox Podcast occurs on February 15, so any and all discussions of Xbox going third-party or leaving the console space shouldn't be taken too seriously until official details are revealed during the podcast.

