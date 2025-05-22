The Retro Classics collection is now available on Xbox, PC, and supported smart TVs

It's come by way of a partnership between Xbox, Antstream Arcade, and Activision

Over 50 games are available now, with more than 100 expected to arrive eventually

Xbox has partnered with classic game service Antstream Arcade to bring Xbox Game Pass subscribers the new Retro Classics collection.

Microsoft announced the partnership via an official Xbox Wire post, which is described as "a collaboration between Xbox and Antstream Arcade, available to play for Game Pass members globally."

The service is available now and only requires the standard Xbox Game Pass subscription - Ultimate is not necessary. The Retro Classics collection is a separate app, available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and can also be streamed via supported Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices and Meta Quest VR headsets.

Initially, the Retro Classics library houses over 50 retro Activision games. These include Pitfall, Dragster, Grand Prix, Kaboom!, Enduro and many more. Games also have their own sets of achievements, leaderboard challenges, and save state support - not unlike the main Antstream Arcade service.

"This initiative is a step in our commitment to game preservation and backwards compatibility, allowing players to experience many timeless games on modern devices," the Xbox Wire post reads.

Furthermore, the Retro Classics collection is set to expand over time. The post claims that the launch "is just the beginning." Eventually, the service is set to grow to well over 100 playable titles. If you don't have the cash for some of the best retro games consoles, then this could be a more affordable solution.

It's a pretty smart way to leverage a suite of classic games now made available to Microsoft via its Activision Blizzard buyout, and one I didn't really see coming. The Antstream Arcade service itself is something I've personally gotten some enjoyment out of, and it's cool to see a similar service make its way to Xbox Game Pass members on both console and PC.

