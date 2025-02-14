The PS5 just had its best financial quarter on record, shipping almost 10 million units at the end of last year

PS5 Pro also seems to be doing well

PS5
It seems that folks are still plenty eager to add a PlayStation 5 console to their gaming setups, as the system has just enjoyed its best financial quarter on record.

This is per financial results recently published by Sony for its Q3 FY24. Page 10 of the report shows that the company shifted 9.5 million PS5 consoles during this financial quarter. While that's an astronomical jump from Q1 (2.8 million) and Q2 (3.8 million) these Q3 numbers were most likely bolstered by the release of the PS5 Pro.

This brings the total number of PS5 consoles shipped to around 15.7 million for this financial year so far. Last financial year, Sony shipped a total of 20.8 million PS5 units, and with a quarter left to go for this financial year, the console could well be on track to beating that, too.

This brings the PS5's lifetime sales so far up to 75 million which, per GameSpot, is just shy of the 76.5 million PlayStation 4 consoles shipped over the same amount of time. In that case, it should be stressed that the PS4 Pro launched earlier in that generation than the PS5 Pro did in this one. PS4 family units were also cheaper than their PS5 counterparts.

Another highlight from the financial report show that there has also been a decent uptick in monthly active users. Q3 FY24 peaked at 129 million monthly active users compared to the previous year's 123 million from the same quarter. You could likely look at the success of live service titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Helldivers 2 for getting a few million extra folks to log on each month.

Sony has two high-profile exclusive games launching this year in Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, though as both currently lack a release date beyond a vague '2025' window and it's unclear whether or not they'll land in Q4 FY24.

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

