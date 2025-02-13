Lies of P's Overture DLC is finally coming this year, closing the book on my favorite soulslike

- Lies of P: Overture is due to launch in 'Summer 2025'
- It's a DLC prequel to the soulslike's main campaign events
- You will need the base game in order to play this DLC
Lies of P: Overture, a DLC expansion of the 2023 soulslike game, is finally arriving sometime in "Summer 2025".
The expansion was revealed during the February 12 PlayStation State of Play, and according to an official PlayStation Blog post written by developer Round8 Studio's Jiwon Choi, Overture is set to be a prequel to the main events found in Lies of P.
"As you might have guessed from the title, Lies of P: Overture takes you back in time to uncover the hidden stories of Krat," the post reads. "Now, you will venture back in time to experience the harrowing journey that birthed that fateful moment. Through Lies of P: Overture, we aimed to fully refine, forge and complete the story as we originally envisioned it."
The trailer for Lies of P: Overture shows off plenty of interesting gameplay additions. The protagonist now has access to weapons like a bow and arrows, as well as plenty of extremely flashy combat moves.
Snow-covered locales are featured prominently - a biome that wasn't really present in the main game. And yep, it also looks like there'll be plenty of monstrous new boss fights to challenge, too.
A release date for Lies of P: Overture isn't set in stone just yet, but it will be out sometime this summer. As such, we can probably expect it to launch somewhere between the months of June and September of this year.
It's news that particularly excites me, especially as we haven't heard anything about the DLC since a brief teaser from the developer way back in 2023. Lies of P is also my favorite soulslike from beyond the FromSoftware stable. It tops our list of the best soulslike games, largely owing to its gloriously macabre setting, innovative weapon-mixing combat, and a surprising faithfulness to the source material.
Similarly, it ended up being my personal 2023 game of the year. In short, I'm unsurprisingly incredibly excited for Lies of P: Overture.
