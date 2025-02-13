New Borderlands 4 trailer shows off explosive gameplay and gives us a release date

We finally have a release date for Borderlands 4 thanks to a recent trailer

It's coming on September 23, 2025, with a dedicated Borderlands 4 State of Play in Spring

It's set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

We finally have an official release date for Borderlands 4 thanks to an explosive new trailer that gave us our first substantial look at gameplay.

Shown off in the most recent State of Play, the Borderlands 4 trailer shows plenty of fast shooting in the impressively high-fidelity world of Karios.

As you would expect from the series, we saw the player experimenting with a very large variety of weapons that ranged from traditional looking machine guns to giant rocket launchers and weird glowing melee attacks.

Borderlands 4 - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Traversal seems to be one of the big focuses in Borderlands 4, which promises to let players "move across the Borderlands like never before" with new mechanics like double jumping, gliding, dodging, and a grapple hook.

Developer Gearbox Entertainment describes it as "our most ambitious game to date" and it definitely seems like one that fans of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre should keep a close eye on in the coming months.

The trailer ends with an official release date, September 23, 2025. We also now know that a dedicated Borderlands 4 State of Play presentation is coming in Spring, which will presumably reveal even more details about the game.

Borderlands 4 is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

