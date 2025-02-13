Hear me out, Days Gone Remastered doesn't actually look that bad

Days Gone Remastered was revealed in the most recent State of Play

It offers a suite of visual upgrades and enhancements plus new modes

It will cost just $10 to upgrade for owners of the PS4 version

It seems like everyone let out a collective sigh when Days Gone Remastered was revealed at the latest State Of Play. An arguably unnecessary visual overhaul for an open-world adventure that a lot of people, including me, didn't really gel with seems like the last thing that the PS5 needs right now, but with some more details emerging I do have to admit that it sounds pretty great.

Days Gone Remastered will release on April 25, 2025, and a recent PlayStation Blog post has outlined some of its core additions. Of course, the biggest upgrade is in the visual department and it seems substantial if the reveal trailer is anything to go by. Overall graphical fidelity has been increased, with greatly improved draw distance, overhauled lighting and shadows, plus support for modern features like variable refresh rate (VRR).

The game will offer two distinct visual modes - a Quality mode for those who prioritize resolution and a Performance mode for enhanced framerates. This is on top of support for Tempest 3D Audio on PS5, plus full use of the DualSense Wireless Controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. This in particular is very promising, as it could lend a whole new level of tactile immersion to the game's motorcycle traversal.

Unfortunately, there is no official word on any potential PS5 Pro visual modes for the time being, though those details will likely be revealed closer to launch.

You're also getting an all-new Horde Assault mode, which is an arcade survival challenge where you face off against massive hordes of Freakers (yes, the zombies are really called that) in environments from the main game. For more hardcore players, there will also be the option to play through the story with Permadeath - completely resetting your progress if you die. Before you ask, developer Bend Studios has confirmed that new Trophy achievements will be integrated into these modes.

If that wasn't enough, there will also be a Speedrun Mode, plus an enhanced photo mode with new features for even better shots.

Some new accessibility features are also on the way, with the studio drawing special attention to the new high contrast mode, game speed settings, UI narration, collectible audio cues, controller remapping, and field of view slider.

The thing that really sells this all to me, is that Days Gone Remastered will be available for just $10 for owners of the original PS4 game. That's an incredible amount of value and is definitely worth it in my eyes. While physical discs are eligible, just note that those who got the game via PlayStation Plus will not be able to take advantage of this upgrade.

Otherwise, it will cost $49.99 and will be available to pre-order later today. Those who do so will get a collection of PSN avatars, plus five handy early unlocks.

All of this new content is also coming to PC Days Gone owners via the Broken Road DLC, which will cost $10.