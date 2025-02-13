Fortnite's next season is called 'Lawless' and will seemingly let you play as a pickle
Players are headed to Crime City
- Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is called 'Lawless' and launches on February 21
- The season will take place in "Crime City" and could feature another heist
- The character Midas appears to be returning, alongside a new character called Big Dill
Epic Games has shared the first teaser for the next Fortnite season alongside a release date.
On the official Fortnite X/Twitter account, it was revealed that Chapter 6 Season 2 is called 'Lawless' and will launch next week on February 21, 2025.
There's no trailer just yet, but the announcement post did confirm that players will be headed to "Crime City, where the hustle never stops". From the teaser image, Crime City looks just like the name of this season, lawless, and is sort of reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto.
The teaser also seems to align with recent rumors that the upcoming season will feature another heist, which would certainly fit the theme.
Welcome to Crime City, where the hustle never stops.Big Dill’s new single dropping soon | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/F0CHHd14GBFebruary 12, 2025
With the Fortnite next season only days away, we can likely expect an official trailer to drop soon, which should give us a more in-depth look at Crime City and the chapter's starring characters.
The post does offer an idea of who could be featured in the season's new battle pass thanks to two visible wanted posters, including "Big Dill", whose "new single" is "dropping soon", suggesting players will get to run around as a giant pickle.
It also appears that Midas, who first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 1, will be returning with a brand-new look and a mullet. His debut appearance in Chapter 2 was obtainable as a Legendary outfit, so it's possible the same could be said for his new design.
