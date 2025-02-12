Monster Hunter Wilds producer discusses potential Nintendo Switch 2 port: 'we'd need to take our time to get to know the exact nature of the hardware'
Don't expect a port any time soon
- Monster Hunter Wilds senior producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has discussed a potential Nintendo Switch 2 port in a new interview
- He cannot reveal any concrete plans, but does not rule out the possibility
- He says that "we'd need to take our time to get to know the exact nature of the hardware" first
The Monster Hunter franchise has in the past been quite closely associated with Nintendo, so many fans are wondering whether the upcoming installment, Monster Hunter Wilds, will come to Nintendo Switch 2.
Spanish gaming site Gamereactor.es recently put this question to senior producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in an interview that we have machine translated.
"We don't have anything extra to announce beyond what's already there," he began. "But we're also in the same position as everyone else with the Nintendo Switch 2, it's such a new announcement that we'd need to take our time to get to know the exact nature of the hardware in the near future, and how we'll best use it."
From this, it seems safe to assume that there is not a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds currently in development. The team is likely focusing on successfully shipping the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on February 28.
That said, Tsujimoto does not rule out the possibility - so we might still see Monster Hunter Wilds make its way to the upcoming system. It will likely depend quite a lot on the system's specs and whether such an expansive open-world game would actually be able to run on it.
For now, we'll just have to wait for further updates.
