Currys is the latest UK retailer to let you register interest in Nintendo Switch 2 news and potential pre-order information

UK retailer Currys is now letting you register interest in Nintendo Switch 2

Updates from Currys may include news and pre-order information

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will air on April 2 and pre-orders might follow

Attention UK gamers; if you're anticipating Nintendo Switch 2 details as much as we are, then retailer Currys might just have your back.

That's because the hardware and appliances retailer is the latest to let folks register their interest in Nintendo Switch 2 news, updates and - potentially - future information on pre-orders, bundles and the like.

By heading to this page on the Currys website, you can enter your name and email address to sign up to updates from the retailer regarding the upcoming console. Email correspondence from the retailer reads: "Registering your interest at Currys means you can keep up with all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news; ahead of the anticipated Nintendo Direct presentation on 2 April 2025 (2pm GMT), offering a closer look at the new console."

In fairness, we don't expect any concrete news to be breaking from Currys itself. At this point, the bulk of new Nintendo Switch 2 details will likely emerge at the upcoming Direct showcase on April 2. However, it's likely that Currys will be able to keep you up to date on valuable pre-order information after the Direct has aired. Essentially, it's a good idea to sign up for updates now in the event that console stock is limited.

Thanks to Nintendo's official reveal trailer, we now know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to release sometime in 2025, but we don't have a concrete release date just yet. It seems likely that the launch date will be announced during the April 2 Direct and at that point we imagine information on pre-orders will soon follow.

