Sid Meier's Civilization 7 VR might be the final push I need to buy a Meta Quest 3S
Time for an upgrade?
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S
- It's a VR and MR interpretation of the new strategy game
- It is currently set to launch in Spring 2025
Publisher 2K has unveiled Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR, a surprise virtual reality port of the latest entry in the long-running strategy franchise.
Developed by PlaySide Studios, this version of the game will be exclusive on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. It seems to contain all the content of the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch version but presents it in a new VR-friendly format.
You are placed in front of the Command Table, a board game-like surface that gives glimpse into the game world. From a birds-eye view, you command your growing empire through redesigned radial menus. Other leaders appear around the table too, allowing for face to face diplomatic meetings.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR will be playable in both VR and mixed reality (MR), which utilizes the Meta Quest 3's camera system to display your real life surroundings while you play.
On the whole, it looks like a pretty fantastic edition of the game and has definitely pushed me that little bit closer to upgrading to a Meta Quest 3S as a current Meta Quest 2 owner. I've been really impressed with how Sid Meier's Civilization 7 looks on PC, so really don't want to pass up the opportunity to really get up close with its intricately detailed models in a VR format.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR is set to launch in Spring 2025 and is available to wishlist now on the Meta Quest store.
You might also like...
- One of my favorite FPS games ever is free with your Amazon Prime subscription, not to mention a massive RPG and an open-world space adventure
- This one change made my games so much more immersive (and it only takes one click)
- The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta could get an extra day following massive PlayStation Network outage
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta could get an extra day following massive PlayStation Network outage
This one change made my games so much more immersive (and it only takes one click)