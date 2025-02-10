Sid Meier's Civilization 7 VR might be the final push I need to buy a Meta Quest 3S

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR is coming to Meta Quest 3 and 3S

It's a VR and MR interpretation of the new strategy game

It is currently set to launch in Spring 2025

Publisher 2K has unveiled Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR, a surprise virtual reality port of the latest entry in the long-running strategy franchise.

Developed by PlaySide Studios, this version of the game will be exclusive on Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S. It seems to contain all the content of the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch version but presents it in a new VR-friendly format.

You are placed in front of the Command Table, a board game-like surface that gives glimpse into the game world. From a birds-eye view, you command your growing empire through redesigned radial menus. Other leaders appear around the table too, allowing for face to face diplomatic meetings.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR will be playable in both VR and mixed reality (MR), which utilizes the Meta Quest 3's camera system to display your real life surroundings while you play.

On the whole, it looks like a pretty fantastic edition of the game and has definitely pushed me that little bit closer to upgrading to a Meta Quest 3S as a current Meta Quest 2 owner. I've been really impressed with how Sid Meier's Civilization 7 looks on PC, so really don't want to pass up the opportunity to really get up close with its intricately detailed models in a VR format.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 - VR is set to launch in Spring 2025 and is available to wishlist now on the Meta Quest store.

You might also like...