The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta could get an extra day following massive PlayStation Network outage

Monster Hunter Wilds may receive an extra open beta test day

This is due to PlayStation Network outages that left gamers out in the cold

The second beta test is set to commence on February 13

Monster Hunter Wilds developer Capcom is looking to extend the upcoming game's current open beta test following the weekend's widespread PlayStation Network outage.

The PSN issues meant that many playing on PS5 weren't able to access Monster Hunter Wilds' online features, including partying up and hunting with friends - or simply not being able to download the open beta client to begin with.

In response, the official Monster Hunter account on X / Twitter put out a statement explaining that Capcom is considering adding more time to the open beta than what was original planned.

The post reads: "PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues. To account for reduced OBT2 play time due to the outage, we are considering running OBT2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay tuned."

The current open beta has been split into two separate time slots. The first took place between February 6 - 9, while the second is scheduled for February 13 - 16. That latter date is what Capcom is considering adding an extra 24 hours to, specifically. As such, it'll likely begin either a day earlier on February 12, or alternatively, last a day longer meaning it'll conclude on February 17 instead.

If you're not able to make use of that extra game time in any case, fear not, it's not long before the game itself hits store shelves. Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

