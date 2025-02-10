The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta could get an extra day following massive PlayStation Network outage

News
By
published

Proof of a hero

A Hunter rides into a lush forest area. Monsters can be seen grazing atop crumbling ruins under a blue sky
(Image credit: Capcom)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds may receive an extra open beta test day
  • This is due to PlayStation Network outages that left gamers out in the cold
  • The second beta test is set to commence on February 13

Monster Hunter Wilds developer Capcom is looking to extend the upcoming game's current open beta test following the weekend's widespread PlayStation Network outage.

The PSN issues meant that many playing on PS5 weren't able to access Monster Hunter Wilds' online features, including partying up and hunting with friends - or simply not being able to download the open beta client to begin with.

In response, the official Monster Hunter account on X / Twitter put out a statement explaining that Capcom is considering adding more time to the open beta than what was original planned.

The post reads: "PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues. To account for reduced OBT2 play time due to the outage, we are considering running OBT2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are TBD, so please stay tuned."

The current open beta has been split into two separate time slots. The first took place between February 6 - 9, while the second is scheduled for February 13 - 16. That latter date is what Capcom is considering adding an extra 24 hours to, specifically. As such, it'll likely begin either a day earlier on February 12, or alternatively, last a day longer meaning it'll conclude on February 17 instead.

If you're not able to make use of that extra game time in any case, fear not, it's not long before the game itself hits store shelves. Monster Hunter Wilds will release on February 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Sadie and John shoot up a town

This one change made my games so much more immersive (and it only takes one click)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #610)
Data center racks with cables and servers

The tipping point for AI and Managed Cloud
See more latest