Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has received an age rating, and it looks like there might a new trailer on the way

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been rated in Korea

Director Hideo Kojima has also been teasing a new trailer

Will it be shown at the rumored upcoming State of Play?

The Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC), the South Korean video game age rating board, has rated the highly anticipated upcoming game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

As detailed on the board’s website, which we have machine translated, the title is described as “an adventure game about delivering parcels across a post-apocalyptic world and connecting cities to save humanity.” It’s a premise that shouldn’t come as any surprise if you’re familiar with the first game, Death Stranding, as it seemed obvious from the first reveal that this sequel will follow it quite closely.

The game was deemed not suitable for minors, with the board citing “excessive violence” with “red blood”, “excessive vulgar language, profanity, and swearing” plus “direct drug use” in the form of smoking and drinking.

Games generally tend to receive age ratings when they are quite close to release, though this is far from a guarantee that Death Stranding 2 will come out soon. Even so, director Hideo Kojima recently posted some teases to X / Twitter that seemed to suggest that a new trailer was in the works.

In one post he stated that it had been a year since he last edited something, presumably a game trailer, and described listening to potential songs to include. He followed this with a picture of a screen showing the text “A Hideo Kojima Game”, likely the title card from the trailer he is making.

Recent rumors suggest that a State of Play livestream is likely to occur in the near future, potentially even towards the end of next week. Is a Death Stranding 2 trailer going to make an appearance? With all of this in mind it seems very plausible, especially given the game’s status as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach was first shown off at the Game Awards in 2022, and is set to release on PS5 some time this year.

