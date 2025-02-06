Black Ops 6 is my favorite Call of Duty in years, and now you can sample the latest multiplayer maps and zombies content for free

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 free trial has been announced

It will run from February 6 to February 10

It will let you try the latest multiplayer modes and zombies map

Activision has confirmed that you will be able to try Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the latest installment in the blockbuster first-person shooter (FPS) franchise, for free over the weekend.

The game’s latest free trial, which runs from February 6 to February 10, is set to kick off later today and will give you a comprehensive taste of everything it has to offer. You will be able to play a number of key multiplayer modes, including the all-new Overdrive game mode which sees you racking up stars with every elimination and unlocking powerful buffs.

Maps introduced in the game’s latest season, Season 2, will be available too, including Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline. There will also be plenty to experience outside of core Multiplayer with a handful of Zombies content. You could explore the overrun town of Liberty Falls, or discover the secrets of the newly added The Tomb map.

The directed mode, which walks you through the map’s storyline, will also be available for those more interested in a narrative-focused experience.

The full list of content that will be accessible as as follows:

Multiplayer Playlists and Game Modes:

Nuketown 24/7

Stakeout 24/7

Overdrive

Gunfight

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Kill Order

Zombies Maps and Playlists:

The Tomb (Standard)

Liberty Falls (Standard + Directed Mode)

That’s an awful lot of content to keep you busy over the weekend and, if you want to keep playing, the standard edition Black Ops 6 is currently discounted by 30% on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

