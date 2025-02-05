Don't worry about the Nintendo Switch 2 price, Nintendo says it will follow the 'affordable prices customers expect'

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa says rising inflation and the exchange rate will play a role in the Switch 2's price

The company is also taking "affordable prices customers expect" into consideration

The original Switch won't see a price drop after the Switch 2 releases

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has shared some insight into the potential cost of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Following the release of Nintendo's Q3 financial results on February 4, a Q&A was held where Furukawa was asked to comment on the price of Nintendo hardware and if inflation and exchange rates have played a role in deciding the cost of the Switch 2 (via Nintendo Everything).

Furukawa said that Nintendo is aware of rising inflation and that the exchange rate has also changed since the launch of the original Switch, but acknowledged that the price of the upcoming console would be in line with the "affordable prices customers expect".

"We are aware that inflation is currently rising and that the exchange rate environment has changed significantly since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017," Furukawa said.

"We also need to consider the affordable prices that customers expect from Nintendo products. When considering the price of our products, we believe that it is necessary to consider these factors from multiple angles..."

The president went on to say that he couldn't announce the price of the Switch 2 at this time, "but we are considering it taking into account various points."

However, Furukawa did confirm that Nintendo has no plans to change the current cost of the original Switch, so customers shouldn't expect a price drop after the Switch 2 eventually releases.

After officially announcing the Switch 2 last month, Nintendo confirmed that the console will launch in 2025 and that a new Nintendo Direct showcase will be broadcast on April 2.

During the live stream it's likely we'll finally learn the release date, as well as the cost of the hardware. TechRadar Gaming predicts that the cost of the Switch 2 will be around $399.99 / £349.99 / AU$699.95, or lower.